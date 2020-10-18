Amy Duggar King Claps Back After Fan Tells Her to Have More Children: 'I'm Flabbergasted'

Amy (Duggar) King is firing back after receiving an unwanted message from a social media user who told the mother of one to “pick up the pace” when it came to having more children.

Amy, whose son Daxton Ryan celebrated his first birthday last week, shared on Sunday that although she “tried so hard” not to publicly respond to the DM, she felt compelled to “speak my mind.”

“I think what really got to me was the fact that this total stranger apparently knows my body so well!?” wrote Amy, who is the daughter of Jim Bob Duggar's older sister Deanna. “I'm flabbergasted that someone would have the audacity to type these words to anyone!! I mean. Who in their right mind says ‘I think your body is ready to pop out more kids’ to a total stranger?!”

In the message, which Amy shared a screenshot of on Instagram, the stranger wrote, “Aren’t you a little behind some other famous people who are having 4 babies by the time they are 20."

“I think your body is fine to have more,” they continued. “You have a fun life but don’t be selfish with your life. Pick up the pace you should have been pregnant again like yesterday.”

Although pregnancy gave Amy the “sweetest boy ever,” it was also tough on her body.

“Yes of course it was worth it. But I still need to heal. C- sections are no joke and vertigo is/ was very hard on me. I still get dizzy sometimes but I'm getting stronger everyday,” she wrote. “Also. I AM TIRED.”

“This pandemic has been so rough on so many people and my business has taken a hit just like so many others. I need to be on my A game. I need to give it my all,” she added. “Children are such a blessing, but I can't imagine being pregnant again right now. I'd be unmotivated, emotional, stressed out and not in a good head space and that's ok to admit.”

Continuing, the mom of one wrote, ”A women's [sic] body is not a factory!! Yes our bodies can do miraculous things! But I hate that phrase ‘pop out’ umm. No. It's WORK."

Even though the Duggar family may be ever-growing, Amy pointed out that “some women are designed not to have large families.”

“I am one of them,” she wrote. “Too much noise, chaos, it’s just not for me. But kudos to those mama’s who do! God gave you super human strength.”

“I am an only child, and I think I grew up just fine. So cheers to the mama's who decide to have one child!” she wrote, before going on to share that “even though in a way it terrifies me,” she and husband Dillon King haven’t ruled out fostering or adopting another child.

Sharing one final sentiment, Amy expressed that she’s “over” being compared to others. “It's exhausting always being compared to other people. I'm in my thirties now, away from that show and I'm so over it,” she wrote. “It just has to stop.”

In honor of her son’s milestone birthday, Amy recently reflected on her life-changing year.

“Oct 9th 2019 changed my entire world! To the c-section, the vertigo for 8 months, the breastfeeding, the late sleepless nights to the greasy hair, and the giggles,” she wrote, alongside a sentimental video highlighting some of her most special memories with her son.