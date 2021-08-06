Amy Duggar King on 'Incredible' Bond with Baby Boy Daxton, 22 Months, Through Breastfeeding

Amy (Duggar) King is describing the motherly bond she feels by breastfeeding her baby.

In honor of World Breastfeeding Week, the star shared a gallery of photos taken by Morgan Emery that depict her nursing her son Daxton Ryan, 22 months, captioning the post, "Love in every drop..." Amy tells PEOPLE exclusively that she was at first "nervous" to begin breastfeeding.

"For me, I believe fed is best. Let me just be clear about that," she says. "At first I wasn't sure if I wanted to even try breastfeeding. I was nervous about it. But he latched the moment he was born and we've never looked back."

"It's time-consuming and at times exhausting — and sometimes you even feel like a glorified dairy cow," jokes Amy, 34, "but what a beautiful journey it is. The bond I have with Daxton is just incredible."

Amy adds that she plans to breastfeed Daxton until he turns 2 in October, saying, "We will see!"

Amy and her husband Dillon King, who wed in September 2015, welcomed their first baby together via caesarean section on Oct. 9, 2019. When she revealed the sex of her baby that June, she told PEOPLE that she'd "always wanted to be a boy mom."

"Dillon builds lifted trucks, so I can just imagine how souped-up the Power Wheels will be," Amy said at the time. "We just can't wait for this little ball of energy to arrive!"

While marking Daxton's first birthday last October, Amy opened up about the challenges of pregnancy and postpartum life while celebrating her "blessing" of a son.

She wrote on Instagram at the time, "Oct 9th 2019 changed my entire world! To the c-section, the vertigo for 8 months, the breastfeeding, the late sleepless nights to the greasy hair, and the giggles ... my heart skips a beat every time he wraps his hand around my finger, his beautiful red hair!! We tell everyone it's Heaven sent!"

"I also can't get enough cuddles! the endless baby shark songs! the teething, the way he smiles! and the way he wants to feed himself! He's so independent at times!" she continued. "and now to see his tiny feet walk toward me. completely melts me!! my heart is yours sweet baby boy!!"