Amy Davidson Welcomes Son Lennox Sawyer

The actress welcomed her first child, a son, on Tuesday, a rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively

Tiffany Rose/Getty

There’s one simple reason Amy Davidson is celebrating: Her son is here.

The former 8 Simple Rules star and her husband Kacy Lockwood welcomed son Lennox Sawyer Lockwood on Tuesday, March 1, a rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

The couple’s first child arrived at 10:16 a.m., weighing 5 lbs., 1 oz. He measured 19 inches long.

“It was love at first sight. This little boy has such a sweet demeanor and has been so gentle and so loving,” the new mom tells PEOPLE.

“I made a point of telling him how nice he was and what a good boy he was during my whole pregnancy. I also said thank you every day to him because he was so good to me. I had a very smooth pregnancy and was truly grateful for it, so I said thank you to the source!”

Davidson, 36, adds, “Lennox is a happy little guy, and is already starting to show his sweet personality. Kacy and I are simply in love with him. All I want to do is kiss his face and make out with him. And those lips! In every ultrasound, we commented on how delicious those lips were. The kid is lucky!”

Courtesy Amy Davidson

Of the name, which Davidson previously told PEOPLE she and Lockwood were waiting to choose until their son’s arrival, the new mom says, “Lennox is a Scottish lord from Macbeth. The name means ‘man with many elm trees,’ ” she explains.

“Although I’d like to claim that we chose this name because I am an actress and Macbeth is my favorite Shakespeare play, I can’t because I’m not that fancy or sophisticated! I simply love the name and thought it sounded great with Lockwood.”

The actress announced her pregnancy exclusively to PEOPLE in November, later sharing that she and Lockwood, a captain, were expecting a son.

“I personally am looking forward to watching Kacy with a little boy; seeing the bond the two of them will create,” she told PEOPLE.

In February, Davidson was showered with love during a baby bash at friend Kaley Cuoco‘s home. “The thought of having a human being to raise and look after and care about is overwhelming and scary, but also the most exciting thing I’ve ever experienced,” she told PEOPLE at the time.