Amy Davidson Celebrates Son Lennox's 3rd Birthday with Thomas the Tank Engine-Themed Party

Amy Davidson didn’t let a little rain dampen her son Lennox Sawyer’s train-themed third birthday party!

The 8 Simple Rules actress and husband Kacy Lockwood celebrated their toddler’s special day on March 2 at Travel Town, a railway museum in Los Angeles.

Davidson, 39, tells PEOPLE that she was forced to make some last-minute adjustments for the bash due to the inclement weather, but that it was smooth sailing in the end.

“[It] was a crazy, rainy day! I was freaking out because we rented a train car and picnic tables at Travel Town, but the picnic area was completely rained out,” she says, sharing exclusive photos from the event. “That meant all 55 of our guests were nice and cozy in our train car that holds 30. But it made for a fun and chaotic birthday celebration.”

Amy Davidson's son Lennox's 3rd birthday

Birthday boy Lennox fully embraced the Thomas the Tank Engine theme, sporting a conductor’s hat and bandana just like his guests.

Attendees included Ali Fedotowsky-Manno, Ashley Jones, Willa Ford and Christine Lakin, who all brought their families, too.

Guests noshed on pizzas and salads from Fresh Brothers, and indulged in a Thomas-themed dessert bar that included two small train cakes, a larger Thomas cupcake cake from Polkatots Cupcakes, Rice Krispie teats and chocolate covered pretzels.

Davidson says her son’s Big Jig Rails train table was a big hit among his guests, and that while it was too wet to pull out the piñata they had, the kids didn’t seem to mind.

Ali Fedotowsky, Ashley Jones Stephanie Day, ographr.com

“All in all I was pretty happy they were able to share the trains and play so well together,” she tells PEOPLE.

“Not an easy feat for 3-year-olds! Lennox said his favorite part of his party was kicking the balls around in the rain. It was so cute watching these tiny humans jumping and splashing in puddles, running around with the zillion balls we brought to play with.”

Lennox’s pals left the fête with a Jolimoli lunch bag filled with personalized Mabel’s Labels, Mod Family paint pens and Play-Doh kitchen creations.

Amy Davidson's son Lennox's 3rd birthday Stephanie Day, ographr.com

“Good Carma Studio always puts the pieces of the puzzle together, no matter how frazzled I can get,” Davidson says, giving a special shout-out to the company’s branding managers, who hand-delivered gift bags and goodies the morning of the party.

Davidson and Lockwood previously celebrated with a pirate-themed first birthday for Lennox and an under-the-sea themed second birthday, the latter of which was in keeping with the theme for his nursery and Davidson’s baby shower.