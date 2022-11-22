Amy Adams Reveals Real Reason Daughter Aviana, 12, Makes Cameo in 'Disenchanted'

Amy Adams revealed how her 12-year-old daughter, Aviana, ended up with a cameo in her new film, Disenchanted

Published on November 22, 2022 02:50 PM
Amy Adams, Darren Legallo and Aviana Legallo attend the Trigg Ison Fine Art In Association With Krista Smith And Sam Taylor-Johnson Present Darren Legallo "From Destruction" event on January 10, 2020 in West Hollywood, California
Photo: Amy Graves/Getty

Amy Adams is opening up about what it was like having daughter Aviana on set.

Appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden Monday, the Disenchanted star, 48, talked about her 12-year-old's cameo in the film.

"We were in really strict COVID restrictions, so if we wanted to spend the day I had to invite her to be in the movie," the actress, 48, explained. "So she walks through the market and sort of gazes longingly at a dragonfruit, and her mother pulls her away. It was really great."

Having Aviana on set helped Adams discover her daughter has a flair for tracking continuity. "When you're working on film, you have to do something the same over and over, and she got really strict about it," the mom revealed.

"It was one of her favorite things to learn about. She likes to point out continuity errors now," she shared.

Corden joked the tween might go through her mom's old movies to spot the errors, which Adams is game for. "That would be really fun actually," she laughed.

Speaking about the film on Australia's The Project talk show last week, the actress became emotional as she connected the film's message to those she's teaching Aviana.

"Something I've learned, I think I learned it the minute she was born, not to be overly personal, that I had this idea of who she was going to be and what her essence was," the Enchanted star said.

Adams explained she quickly learned what she wanted for her daughter was "just all projection."

Amy Adams Tears Up Explaining How 'Disenchanted' Is a 'Love Letter' to Daughter Aviana, 12
Amy Adams/instagram, The Project

"The journey since the moment she was born is finding out who she is, who she wants to be. Not even what I want for her, because of course I want the best for her, but she wants things for herself," Adams shared.

"And really learning to listen and give her that opportunity to be an autonomous being in this world is something that I have to remind myself every day as I sort of, you know, try to fix all her problems for her," she added.

Adams went on to explain that she works hard to make sure her only child has a "wonderful place" in the world, no matter who she is in this world and who she chooses to be.

"I will love her no matter what," the mom proclaimed.

