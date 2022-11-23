Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey Recall Daughters' Princess Phases, Reuniting for Sequel Disenchanted

The two stars talk about the fun of their kids' fairy-tale phases and their happy reunion making the Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted

By Kara Warner
Published on November 23, 2022 02:53 PM

Though their kids have aged out of the prime fairy-tale phase, Disenchanted stars Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey fondly recall their interest in princesses, Disney movies and the like — and not because they both star in a Disney princess franchise.

"My daughter liked very powerful princesses and she was really into the villains," Adams, 48, tells PEOPLE of her daughter Aviana, 12, with husband Darren Le Gallo.

"She dressed up as Maleficent when she was 3 years old. She got really obsessed with the Haunted Mansion, so it's not just exclusively princesses, it's the whole fantasy world that my daughter was attracted to."

Dempsey, 56, who is dad to daughter Talula, 20, and twin sons Darby and Sullivan, 15, with wife Jillian, says he wishes his daughter's interest in princesses and fairy tales had lasted a little longer.

Patrick Dempsey Amy Adams
Jesse Grant/Getty

"It lasts for a number of years and then overnight just disappears and it's the most tragic thing when it goes away," he says. "Because you have to go through all the dresses and the dolls and it becomes a different chapter. But it was great [when we made Enchanted] because she was on set in the midst of that and she stayed with it for quite some time."

The two actors, who reprise their fan-loved roles Giselle and Robert in the new movie Disenchanted (now streaming), said returning for the sequel 15 years after making the original Enchanted felt like coming home in a way.

"It felt like a really nice reunion," says Adams. "It was so much fun to see Patrick in that [fairy tale] light and to see him have so much fun with it, it made me very, very happy to see that. And it was fun to click back into the family dynamic. It felt like a a very natural thing to click back into the Robert-Giselle dynamic and then to include Morgan."

Amy Adams family
Amy Graves/Getty

"I remember the script was so good and then when we met I was like, 'Oh my goodness, she's going to be amazing in this. This is incredible,' " Dempsey recalls. "It was great. It was an exciting time."

Patrick Dempsey
Gisela Schober/Getty

Adds Adams: "It was a big leap of faith for Patrick to come do this with us. I know we felt really lucky to have him and he was so fantastic as Robert and had this beautiful vulnerability," she recalls.. "And I think him being the dad of a young daughter, there were so many things about him that just made him so perfect for this. I remember feeling extraordinarily lucky that Patrick would come do this with us. I was a new actress at the time. I wasn't really that well-known, so I was really grateful that he came and took this leap of faith."

One thing fans should listen for in the new movie is Dempsey's vocal chops. The actor gets to sing, which he says was a welcome challenge.

"It was the best part. I was locked down, so I had a good period of time to work on my voice," he says. "That experience with the breathing and the vibration of the song and the notes — you get so high from it. You feel so open and alive. But it was scary too because everybody [in this] is known for their singing. I'm still a little shy about it."

Disenchanted is now streaming on Disney+.

For much more on Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE on newsstands Friday

Related Articles
Amy Adams Tears Up Explaining How 'Disenchanted' Is a 'Love Letter' to Daughter Aviana, 12
Amy Adams Gets Emotional as She Shares How 'Disenchanted' Is a 'Love Letter' to Daughter Aviana
(L-R): Pip (voiced by Griffin Newman) and Amy Adams as Giselle in Disney's live-action DISENCHANTED, exclusively on Disney+
Amy Adams Teases the 'Wonderful, Adventurous Ride' of 'Disenchanted' : 'Be Careful What You Wish for'
Tallula Dempsey, Patrick Dempsey, Darby Dempsey, Sullivan Dempsey and Jillian Fink arrives for the Premiere Of 20th Century Fox's "The Art Of Racing In The Rain" held at El Capitan Theatre on August 1, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Patrick Dempsey's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Amy Adams, Darren Legallo and Aviana Legallo attend the Trigg Ison Fine Art In Association With Krista Smith And Sam Taylor-Johnson Present Darren Legallo "From Destruction" event on January 10, 2020 in West Hollywood, California
Amy Adams Reveals Real Reason Daughter Aviana, 12, Makes Cameo in 'Disenchanted'
(L-R): Pip (voiced by Griffin Newman) and Amy Adams as Giselle in Disney's live-action DISENCHANTED, exclusively on Disney+
Amy Adams' Princess Giselle Is Under a Curse in New Trailer for 'Enchanted' Sequel, 'Disenchanted'
Darren Le Gallo and Amy Adams arrive to Los Angeles premiere of HBO limited series "Sharp Objects" held at ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome on June 26, 2018 in Hollywood, California
Who Is Amy Adams's Husband? All About Darren Le Gallo
Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph in Disney’s #Disenchanted
Maya Rudolph Thinks Her Family Is 'Going to Love' Her Role as a Villain in Disney's 'Disenchanted'
Darren Le Gallo and Amy Adams arrives at the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Amy Adams Is a Better Christmas Gift-Giver, Husband Darren Le Gallo Admits — but He's Improving
Patrick Dempsey and his wife Jillian Fink attend the Launch of the Official Competition and "The Truth About The Harry Quebert Affair" screening during the 1st Cannes International Series Festival at Palais des Festivals on April 7, 2018 in Cannes, France
Who Is Patrick Dempsey's Wife? All About Jillian Dempsey
Patrick Dempsey Says It Took 6-Hours to Dye His Hair Platinum: ‘I Don’t Know How Women Do It’
Patrick Dempsey Says It Took 6 Hours to Dye His Hair Platinum Blonde: 'I Don't Know How Women Do It'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dRuwjZJ-DQw — 'Disenchanted' Trailer: Amy Adams' Giselle Is Now an Evil Stepmother in First Look at Sequel
Amy Adams' Giselle Is Now an Evil Stepmother in First Trailer for 'Enchanted' 's Sequel 'Disenchanted'
THE SANTA CLAUSE, Eric Lloyd, Tim Allen, 1994, ©Buena Vista Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection
The Best Christmas Movies to Stream on Disney+ in 2022
Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph in Disney’s #Disenchanted
Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph Square Off in 'Disenchanted' First Look as Release Date Is Revealed
amy adams
Everything to Know About Disney's 'Enchanted' Sequel, 'Disenchanted'
Under wraps (1997)
25 Years of Disney Channel Original Movies! Cast of First DCOM 'Under Wraps' Reflect on Film's Legacy
https://www.instagram.com/p/CFlFyMKBtcK/?hl=en charlizeafrica Verified My heart belongs to these two beautiful powerhouses. I will never be the same. Happy #NationalDaughtersDay ❤️ Edited · 107w
Charlize Theron Reveals Her Kids' Only 'Complaint' About Her New Role in 'The School for Good and Evil'