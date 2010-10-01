Amy Adams Makes Post-Baby Red Carpet Debut

The Julie & Julia star stepped out at Variety's second-annual Power of Women Luncheon at the Beverly Hills Hotel — and she looked stunning!

It’s been more than four months since actress Amy Adams gave birth to her first child, daughter Aviana Olea, and so far, she’s been flying under the radar.

But Thursday, the Julie & Julia star stepped out at Variety‘s second-annual Power of Women Luncheon at the Beverly Hills Hotel — and she looked stunning!

Dressed in a one-shouldered pink Roland Mouret cocktail dress and accessorized with Irit Design earrings, the new mama was all smiles.

She even gushed to PEOPLE a bit about her 4½-month-old cutie.