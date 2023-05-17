Amy Adams' Husband Darren Le Gallo Shares Rare Photo of Daughter on Her 13th Birthday: 'So Proud of You'

Darren Le Gallo is a proud dad on his daughter's 13th birthday.

The visual artist, 48, shared a rare photo of his and Amy Adams's daughter, Aviana, cuddling her dog as she celebrates her 13th birthday.

"Happy Birthday to my girl ♥️🎂 Cannot believe you're a teenager!! * So proud of you * 🎂🥑♥️," he wrote.

Shortly after giving birth to her baby girl, Adams, 48, explained the meaning behind Aviana's name, revealing it was an homage to Adams' birthplace of Aviano, Italy.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We had picked out a whole bunch of other names as well and we had thrown around Aviana, but I was into more traditional names and thought that we would go that direction," the mom of one shared during a visit to the Rachael Ray Show in 2010. "But, when she was born we just kept calling her, 'Avi, Avi, Avi.'"

In 2018, Adams appeared on the cover of Marie Claire and opened up about parenting her daughter with her husband. "It's sexy to see him raising a girl and teaching her how a man should treat her in a lovely way," she said of Le Gallo at the time.

Amy Graves/Getty

In November, the Disenchanted actress revealed that Aviana made an appearance in the film.

"We were in really strict COVID restrictions, so if we wanted to spend the day I had to invite her to be in the movie," the actress explained. "So she walks through the market and sort of gazes longingly at a dragonfruit, and her mother pulls her away. It was really great."

Having Aviana on set helped Adams discover her daughter has a flair for tracking continuity. "When you're working on film, you have to do something the same over and over, and she got really strict about it," the mom revealed.

"It was one of her favorite things to learn about. She likes to point out continuity errors now," she shared.

Corden joked the tween might go through her mom's old movies to spot the errors, which Adams is game for. "That would be really fun actually," she laughed.