Amy Adams Gets Emotional as She Shares How 'Disenchanted' Is a 'Love Letter' to Daughter Aviana

Amy Adams opened up about what she learned from being a mom to 12-year-old Aviana and brought to the Enchanted sequel

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 18, 2022 03:49 PM
Amy Adams Tears Up Explaining How 'Disenchanted' Is a 'Love Letter' to Daughter Aviana, 12
Photo: Amy Adams/instagram, The Project

Amy Adams is sharing an important lesson she's learned as a mom.

Speaking about her film Disenchanted on Australia's The Project talk show Friday morning, the actress became emotional as she connected the film's message to those she's teaching her 12-year-old daughter, Aviana.

"Something I've learned, I think I learned it the minute she was born, not to be overly personal, that I had this idea of who she was going to be and what her essence was," the Enchanted star said.

Adams explained she quickly learned what she wanted for her daughter was "just all projection."

"The journey since the moment she was born is finding out who she is, who she wants to be. Not even what I want for her, because of course I want the best for her, but she wants things for herself," Adams shared.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"And really learning to listen and give her that opportunity to be an autonomous being in this world is something that I have to remind myself every day as I sort of, you know, try to fix all her problems for her," she added.

Adams went on to explain that she works hard to make sure her only child has a "wonderful place" in the world, no matter who she is in this world and who she chooses to be.

"I will love her no matter what," the mom proclaimed.

Speaking with Extra about Disenchanted, Adams talked about how motherhood changes how she approaches her character of Giselle.

"The importance of family and the focus on family… I know that's what Giselle's thinking of primarily in this film and sort of how she can be the best for her family. That's something I identify with," she shared.

Appearing on Good Morning America Friday, Adams said that the first time she watched Enchanted with Aviana was accidental after they happened upon it on TV in a hotel room during a family trip.

"She was a little confused as to why I was behaving like that and wearing the dress," she recalled.

"She watched it for a little while, but then was like, 'Can we turn the channel? I want to watch Mickey Mouse Clubhouse,' " the actress said with a laugh. "But since then, she's watched the movie several times and is a big admirer of the Enchanted universe."

Related Articles
(L-R): Pip (voiced by Griffin Newman) and Amy Adams as Giselle in Disney's live-action DISENCHANTED, exclusively on Disney+
Amy Adams Teases the 'Wonderful, Adventurous Ride' of 'Disenchanted' : 'Be Careful What You Wish for'
Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph in Disney’s #Disenchanted
Maya Rudolph Thinks Her Family Is 'Going to Love' Her Role as a Villain in Disney's 'Disenchanted'
Darren Le Gallo and Amy Adams arrive to Los Angeles premiere of HBO limited series "Sharp Objects" held at ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome on June 26, 2018 in Hollywood, California
Who Is Amy Adams's Husband? All About Darren Le Gallo
Darren Le Gallo and Amy Adams arrives at the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Amy Adams Is a Better Christmas Gift-Giver, Husband Darren Le Gallo Admits — but He's Improving
(L-R): Pip (voiced by Griffin Newman) and Amy Adams as Giselle in Disney's live-action DISENCHANTED, exclusively on Disney+
Amy Adams' Princess Giselle Is Under a Curse in New Trailer for 'Enchanted' Sequel, 'Disenchanted'
10/11/2022 EXCLUSIVE: Amy Adams is spotted on the set of "Nightbitch" filming in Los Angeles. Adams plays a character of a stay at home mother who thinks she's turning into a dog. The actress was also seen slapping her co star Scoot McNairy for the scene. **VIDEO AVAILABLE** sales@theimagedirect.com Please byline:TheImageDirect.com *EXCLUSIVE PLEASE EMAIL sales@theimagedirect.com FOR FEES BEFORE USE
Amy Adams Spotted on the Set of Her New Film ''Nightbitch' ' for the First time
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dRuwjZJ-DQw — 'Disenchanted' Trailer: Amy Adams' Giselle Is Now an Evil Stepmother in First Look at Sequel
Amy Adams' Giselle Is Now an Evil Stepmother in First Trailer for 'Enchanted' 's Sequel 'Disenchanted'
Zayn Malik (L) and Gigi Hadid attend the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City
All About Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Daughter Khai
Charlize Theron and her daughters
Charlize Theron's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Nia Long (C) and sons Kez Sunday Udoka (L) and Massai Zhivago Dorsey II arrive for the 32nd Annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at the USC Galen Center on March 23, 2019 in Los Angeles
Nia Long's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph in Disney’s #Disenchanted
Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph Square Off in 'Disenchanted' First Look as Release Date Is Revealed
Blake Lively attends the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 15, 2022 in New York City.
Pregnant Blake Lively Says She 'Likes to Create' Both 'Businesses and Humans' After Revealing Bump
Hocus Pocus 2
Everything to Know About 'Hocus Pocus 2'
Jodie Turner Smith and Joshua Jackson
Jodie Turner-Smith Says She and Joshua Jackson Are '100% Going to Play' 'Mighty Ducks' for Their Daughter
Rosie O'Donnell Rollout
Rosie O'Donnell on the Moment Daughter Dakota Asked to Speak to Her Birth Mother: 'I Was in Tears'
amy adams
Everything to Know About Disney's 'Enchanted' Sequel, 'Disenchanted'