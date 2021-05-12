Amy Adams Jokes Daughter Aviana, 10, Quit Ballet After She Told Her She Had 'Beautiful Feet'

Some compliments are better left unsaid, according to mom Amy Adams.

During Tuesday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, the actress, 46, opened up about her love for dance and why her daughter Aviana, 10, is no longer interested in picking up the same hobby.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Enchanted actress shared that she started dancing again during quarantine and tried to get her daughter to join as she "loves music and does a lot of lessons."

Adams said Aviana, whom she shares with husband Darren Le Gallo, has "beautiful feet that would've been great for ballet."

The star said she previously enrolled Aviana in ballet classes and told her daughter she could quit when she turned 10 if she didn't like it.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It was like 30 seconds after she turned 10, she was like, 'Are we good? Have I done it?' " Adams said with a laugh.

"Nothing would make me want to dance less than if my parents told me I had beautiful feet. I think you might have creeped her right out," host Seth Meyers replied.

"I think I did it wrong," Adams admitted.

amy-adams Credit: Amy Graves/Getty Images

Adams and Le Gallo, who were engaged at the time, welcomed their daughter on May 15, 2010. The couple later wed in a small, intimate ceremony at a friend's house outside of Santa Barbara, California, on May 2, 2015, after nearly 15 years together.

Shortly after giving birth to her baby girl, Adams explained the meaning behind Aviana's name, revealing it was an homage to Adams' birthplace of Aviano, Italy.

"We had picked out a whole bunch of other names as well and we had thrown around Aviana, but I was into more traditional names and thought that we would go that direction," the mom of one shared during a visit to the Rachael Ray Show in 2010. "But, when she was born we just kept calling her, 'Avi, Avi, Avi.'"