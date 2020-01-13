Amy Adams & Darren Le Gallo Have Rare Family Night Out with Daughter Aviana, 9, at His L.A. Exhibit

A family date night!

On Friday, Amy Adams, husband Darren Le Gallo and their 9-year-old daughter, Aviana Olea, celebrated the opening night of his new art exhibit, titled “From Destruction,” in West Hollywood, California.

The family of three posed together for photos at the exhibit, with the Sharp Objects actress opting for a black floral dress with a blazer and heels for the outing. Aviana was dressed in a black cheetah print dress, which she accessorized with an adorable heart necklace.

Prior to their celebratory night, Le Gallo gave his wife a shout out on Instagram, sharing a sweet photo of her from their vacation in Cabo last year. “Here’s a #tbt of my lady from last year on a vacation in #cabosanlucas #mybetterhalf ♥️ ♥️ ♥️,” he captioned the photo.

Adams and Le Gallo, who were engaged at the time, welcomed their daughter on May 15, 2010. The couple later wed in a small, intimate ceremony at a friend’s house outside of Santa Barbara, California, on May 2, 2015, after nearly 15 years together.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Amy Graves/Getty Images

RELATED: Amy Adams Stars as Julianne Moore’s Terrified Agoraphobic Neighbor in Thrilling Woman in the Window First Trailer

Shortly after giving birth to her baby girl, Adams explained the meaning behind Aviana’s name, revealing it was to an homage to Adams’ birthplace of Aviano, Italy.

“We had picked out a whole bunch of other names as well and we had thrown around Aviana, but I was into more traditional names and thought that we would go that direction,” the mom of one shared during a visit to the Rachael Ray Show in 2010. “But, when she was born we just kept calling her, ‘Avi, Avi, Avi.’”

RELATED: Amy Adams Says It’s ‘Sexy’ Seeing Her Husband Being a Good Dad

In 2018, Adams appeared on the cover of Marie Claire and opened up about parenting her daughter with her husband. “It’s sexy to see him raising a girl and teaching her how a man should treat her in a lovely way,” she said of Le Gallo at the time.