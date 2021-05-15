Darren Le Gallo Shares Rare Photos of His and Amy Adams' Daughter Aviana for Sweet Birthday Tribute

Happy Birthday, Aviana Le Gallo!

Sharing three photographs of his daughter on Instagram, Le Gallo, 46, began the caption of his post, writing, "Happy Birthday Aviana!!♥️🎂 I can't believe my girl is 11yrs old today!!!"

"You are such an incredible human • I'm so very proud of you • Your spirit • Your heart • Your creativity • I adore you #grateful," the proud dad continued, before detailing that the last photo in the series of snapshots was taken moments before posting.

"One of her BDay wishes was to go to the Art Gallery that re-opened today in Ireland 🇮🇪," he said.

Alongside the photo of Aviana enjoying time in the art gallery, Le Gallo also shared a close-up image of his child, as well as a photo taken from afar of her walking on a beach.

The Woman in the Window actress, 46, and Le Gallo welcomed their daughter on May 15, 2010. The couple later wed in a small, intimate ceremony at a friend's house outside of Santa Barbara, California, on May 2, 2015, after nearly 15 years together.

Shortly after giving birth to her daughter, Adams explained the meaning of Aviana's name, revealing it was an homage to Adams' birthplace of Aviano, Italy.

amy-adams Credit: Amy Graves/Getty Images

"We had picked out a whole bunch of other names as well and we had thrown around Aviana, but I was into more traditional names and thought that we would go that direction," the mom of one shared during a visit to the Rachael Ray Show in 2010. "But, when she was born we just kept calling her, 'Avi, Avi, Avi.'"

In 2018, Adams appeared on the cover of Marie Claire and opened up about parenting her daughter with her husband. "It's sexy to see him raising a girl and teaching her how a man should treat her in a lovely way," she said of Le Gallo at the time.

Earlier this week on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Adams opened up about her love for dance and why her daughter is no longer interested in picking up the same hobby. The Enchanted actress shared that she started dancing again during quarantine and tried to get her daughter to join as she "loves music and does a lot of lessons."

Adams said Aviana has "beautiful feet that would've been great for ballet." The star said she previously enrolled Aviana in ballet classes and told her daughter she could quit when she turned 10 if she didn't like it.

"It was like 30 seconds after she turned 10, she was like, 'Are we good? Have I done it?' " Adams said with a laugh.