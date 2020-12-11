Inside Flour Shop Baker Amirah Kassem's 'Pocket of Sunshine' Nursery for Daughter Coco, 4 Months

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"I love to walk in there and find Coco in the happiest possible space," says Amirah Kassem, who welcomed daughter Coco Eloise in August

This nursery is a confectioner's dream!

Amirah Kassem, founder of the popular New York City bakery Flour Shop, welcomed her first child with Ross Harrow, daughter Coco Eloise on Aug. 6, and the baker brought her go-to colorful sensibilities to designing a room for her newborn. Partnering with Pottery Barn Kids, the super sweet room blends bright sprinkles, rainbows and unicorns.

"As I approached the nursery design, I thought about the joy and happiness that my bakery Flour Shop brings to kids and the creativity my own childhood in Mexico inspired in me, and I wanted to create a similar environment for Coco," Kassem, 33, tells PEOPLE.

"Rainbow is my favorite color, so it was an easy choice to pull in bright colors and balance it with white and a little metallic touch here and there."

The new mom says "a happy environment for children is key" and the nursery has become a "pocket of sunshine" in their home.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Pottery Barn Kids

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Pottery Barn Kids

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Pottery Barn Kids

"I love to walk in there and find Coco in the happiest possible space," says Kassem. "I also wanted to make sure all the pieces of furniture served their full functionality in addition to being colorful and cheery. I found it to be a lot like designing a kitchen where functionally is the top priority and making it look good is the fun cherry on top!"

Kassem says the Pottery Barn Kids Sloan crib ($799) is "one of my favorite pieces in the room and definitely a focal piece."

"It is just so beautifully designed, and I love that the Lucite bars allow me to walk in and instantly see Coco's big smile every morning when she wakes up," she says. "In selecting the crib, I also really liked that it transitions to a toddler bed to grow with her."

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Pottery Barn Kids

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Pottery Barn Kids

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Pottery Barn Kids

"I was so happy to be able to incorporate some of the pieces I worked with Pottery Barn Kids to create as part of our collaboration, including the Flour Shop sprinkle wallpaper," she says. "It's such a sweet and fun backdrop for the crib!"

Last month, Kassem got sentimental on Instagram while getting excited to celebrate the first holiday season with her new addition.