'AGT' Winner Mat Franco and Wife Announce They Are Expecting a Baby Boy: 'Couldn't Be More Excited'

"Baby Franco is on his way January 2023," the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post Wednesday to announce the happy news

By
Published on August 31, 2022 09:44 PM
Mat franco baby news
Photo: mat franco/instagram

Mat Franco and Tianna Scartabello are going to be parents!

On Wednesday, the America's Got Talent winner and his wife announced on Instagram that they are expecting a baby boy early next year.

"Why not add one more to the mix?!" the couple wrote in a joint post, which also features their four dogs. "Our family just got a little bigger, but this time it's a little different….Baby Franco is on his way January 2023 🤍 we all couldn't be any more excited and anxious to see our family grow!"

In the photos, Franco, 34, places his hand on Scartabello's baby bump while their pups look up at them.

Franco tied the knot with his college sweetheart in 2019 at The Montage hotel in Laguna Beach, California. The evening featured a "tropical oasis" vibe and a small invite list.

Ahead of their intimate celebration, the couple — who recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary — told PEOPLE about their special connection.

"I wake up every day and I find out a new reason [why] she's the one," Franco said about his partner at the time.

"I still get butterflies," added Scartabello. "When he calls me and my phone rings, I'm running across the house with butterflies."

RELATED VIDEO: 'AGT' Winner Mat Franco Gives Us a Sneak Peek of His Facebook Live Magic Show

The pair's romance began while the two were in college. "I had a flip phone at the time, so I don't know exactly how it happened, but it really did!" said Franco, referencing the "butt dial" he made to Scartabello.

"My name starts with a T," interrupted Scartabello, laughing. "It's pretty hard to butt dial a T!"

The two met as students at the University of Rhode Island, in the same state they both grew up.

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- Judgement Week -- Pictured: Mat Franco -- (Photo by: Eric Liebowitz/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
Eric Liebowitz/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty

"I'll never forget, it was Thanksgiving 2010, I talked to him all night on the computer," Scartabello reminisced. "From then, we talked every day. We started dating January of 2011 and honestly, our relationship is just, we are always laughing, keeping each other laughing."

After becoming the first magician to win AGT in 2014, Franco has had a residency at The LINQ Hotel in Vegas since 2015, in addition to making guest appearances on AGT over the years.

