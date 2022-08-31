'AGT' Winner Mat Franco and Wife Announce They Are Expecting a Baby Boy: 'Couldn't Be More Excited'

Mat Franco and Tianna Scartabello are going to be parents!

On Wednesday, the America's Got Talent winner and his wife announced on Instagram that they are expecting a baby boy early next year.

"Why not add one more to the mix?!" the couple wrote in a joint post, which also features their four dogs. "Our family just got a little bigger, but this time it's a little different….Baby Franco is on his way January 2023 🤍 we all couldn't be any more excited and anxious to see our family grow!"

In the photos, Franco, 34, places his hand on Scartabello's baby bump while their pups look up at them.

Franco tied the knot with his college sweetheart in 2019 at The Montage hotel in Laguna Beach, California. The evening featured a "tropical oasis" vibe and a small invite list.

Ahead of their intimate celebration, the couple — who recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary — told PEOPLE about their special connection.

"I wake up every day and I find out a new reason [why] she's the one," Franco said about his partner at the time.

"I still get butterflies," added Scartabello. "When he calls me and my phone rings, I'm running across the house with butterflies."

The pair's romance began while the two were in college. "I had a flip phone at the time, so I don't know exactly how it happened, but it really did!" said Franco, referencing the "butt dial" he made to Scartabello.

"My name starts with a T," interrupted Scartabello, laughing. "It's pretty hard to butt dial a T!"

The two met as students at the University of Rhode Island, in the same state they both grew up.

"I'll never forget, it was Thanksgiving 2010, I talked to him all night on the computer," Scartabello reminisced. "From then, we talked every day. We started dating January of 2011 and honestly, our relationship is just, we are always laughing, keeping each other laughing."

After becoming the first magician to win AGT in 2014, Franco has had a residency at The LINQ Hotel in Vegas since 2015, in addition to making guest appearances on AGT over the years.