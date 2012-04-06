"The last couple of times I've been at stores people have been like, 'Oh, you're ready to pop, right?' I'm like, 'Actually, I have a couple more months,'" the American Reunion actress, 38, tells Rachel Ray during Friday's show.

Don’t be fooled by the bump: Alyson Hannigan will welcome one baby, not two this June!

“The last couple of times I’ve been at stores people have been like, ‘Oh, you’re ready to pop, right?’ I’m like, ‘Actually, I have a couple more months,'” the American Reunion actress, 38, tells Rachael Ray during Friday’s show.

“Somebody said, ‘You’re sure there’s not two?’ I keep asking my doctor the same thing.”

The new baby — Hannigan and husband Alexis Denisof know the sex, but aren’t sharing (although she may have slipped!) — will join the couple’s daughter, Satyana Marie.



“She just turned three. She’s so cute. The outfits she chooses are hilarious,” the How I Met Your Mother star shares.

“She’ll just put on a dress and then say, ‘I want a purple tutu,’ and then she’ll put that over the dress. She has knee high socks.”

And while the toddler definitely didn’t inherit her kiddie style genes from mom, Hannigan admits the mother-daughter duo share a lot in common.

“I was definitely more of a tomboy so I didn’t get the whole clothes thing until I was in my twenties, so I was a late bloomer,” she says. “But I definitely see so many similarities. The books that I loved, she loves.”