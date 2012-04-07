Alyson Hannigan Thinks Baby Poop Is No Big Deal

In fact, she says she felt like a parent when she "wasn't grossed out" by diaper duty.

For Alyson Hannigan, the moment she knew she was a mother was more about an unpleasant scent than a sentimental moment.

Her parenting epiphany? “I wasn’t grossed out about being pooped on,” the actress, whose latest film, American Reunion, is out now, said at the recent Pull-Ups Potty Dance Party.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Perhaps that goes along with her mommy motto: “Make things fun and don’t rush. Find the humor and the fun in things.”

When it comes to raising her 3-year-old daughter, Satyana Marie, Hannigan, 38, who’s expecting her second child in June with husband of nearly nine years Alexis Denisof, says it’s all about honesty.



“I don’t lie to her,” she says, adding, “I sometimes emphasize another part of the truth.”

But when her kid’s away, she’ll play. Her go-to? “A game of Angry Birds,” she says.