BumpWatch: Sarah Drew's Lovely Lace
Mom-to-be Sarah Drew makes a statement in black lace at Sunday's American Music Awards, held at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles.
|
Strike a pose!
The Grey’s Anatomy star, 31, and husband Peter Lanfer expect their first child — a delivery surprise! — in January.
“I thought it would be a good idea to wait to find out because I am a control freak by nature,” Drew explains.
“I’m about to walk into a chapter of my life where I have no control over anything anymore, and I figured I’d ease myself into it by not allowing myself to plan for the gender of the baby. It’s good training for me!”
