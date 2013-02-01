Kara DioGuardi Welcomes Son Greyson James
Kara DioGuardi and husband Mike McCuddy welcomed a son on Thursday, Jan. 31 in Los Angeles, a rep for the former American Idol judge confirms to PEOPLE.
Cindy Ord/Getty
He’s here!
Greyson James Carroll McCuddy was born to the couple via gestational surrogate at 1:01 p.m. He weighs 8 lbs., 10 oz. and measures 20¾ inches long.
One of his middle names, Carroll, honors DioGuardi’s late mother.
The happy news of Greyson’s birth comes after years of heartbreak for songwriter DioGuardi, 42, who endured miscarriages and failed IVF attempts while she and McCuddy explored other paths to parenthood, including adoption and surrogacy.
DioGuardi recently told PEOPLE that she could not be more grateful to their surrogate: “She’s given us an incredible gift.”
— Marisa Laudadio