Inside American Idol Alum Josh Gracin and Wife Katie's Intimate Baby Shower for Son Luka

Josh Gracin and his wife Katie are one step closer to welcoming their son Luka into the world!

The American Idol alum, 38, and Katie, 28 — who are expecting their first child together — are giving PEOPLE an exclusive look inside their gorgeous baby shower. And the event was extra significant for the couple.

“The shower was in St. Louis, where Katie is from,” Gracin tells PEOPLE, opening up about the intimate affair. “We were surrounded by 30-plus family members and friends.”

“Her parents, aunts, uncles and many close friends shared our special day,” the country singer explains, adding that to make the bash even more exceptional, their nephew, who turns 2 next month, was also present.

The baby shower, held at 612 North Event Space & Catering, was filled with plenty of personalized touches, including a golden sign spelling out their son’s name — as well as a blue neon “Luka” sign — plus an assortment of yellow and white balloons and a matching throne, which the couple sat on together in one photo.

One of the sweeter designs also included a unique way to display their son’s monogram, created by the graphic-designer mom-to-be.

“Katie designed Luka’s very own monogram that the venue projected on the floor as you entered the event space,” Gracin tells PEOPLE, adding that the party’s proximity to the famed St. Louis Gateway Arch “made for an amazing backdrop to an already beautiful venue.”

Additionally, the bash incorporated some very sweet treats, including a variety of festive decorative cookies from Tabitha Storie and a mouth-watering cake featuring a unique honey-drip design on one side.

Ultimately, the couple couldn’t have asked for a better way to honor their son on the way.

“Our day celebrating the [upcoming] birth of our first child together couldn’t have been more perfect,” Gracin tells PEOPLE. “We couldn’t have felt more love surrounded by so many friends and family.”

“It was amazing to see how much love Luka is already receiving before he even makes his arrival,” he adds. “We couldn’t be more happy and blessed.”

The country singer is also a father to four children from a previous relationship: daughters Isabella Sophia, 10, Gabriella Ann, 12, and Briana Marie, 17, plus son Landon Joshua, 14.

The couple first revealed their exciting news exclusively to PEOPLE back in July. “Katie and I are beyond excited for baby Luka to arrive early 2020!” he shared at the time. “We’ve been praying for a baby since we decided on a name last year for a boy and a girl.”

Gracin went on to explain that the moniker has a special significance to him, as “Luka represents my father’s Croatian heritage and Italian blood.”

He and Katie tied the knot in May 2017 after meeting while she worked her way through college at the Music City bar Tin Roof in Nashville, Tennessee.

The singer, a former Marine, first rose to fame on season 2 of American Idol in 2003, and went on to launch a successful country-music career. He released his latest single, "Lucky Stars," in June.