American Idol's Janelle Arthur Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Lovelyn: 'In Love'

Janelle Arthur is officially a mom!

The American Idol alum, 32, welcomed her first baby, daughter Lovelyn, on Sunday, Jan. 16, she announced on Instagram over the weekend.

Baby Lovelyn, whom Arthur shares with her husband of four years, was born in Nashville at 9:37 a.m.

"She is more precious than rubies; nothing you desire can compare with her. Long life is in her right hand in her left hand are riches and honor. Her ways are pleasant ways, and all her paths are peace," Arthur writes, quoting Proverbs 3:15-17.

"Just 3 days before her due date, our baby girl joined us on January 16th at 9:37am. We are in awe of God and in love with our Lovelyn. 💗"

The new mom, who came in fifth place on season 12 of American Idol, first announced her pregnancy exclusively with PEOPLE in September, detailing her experience of expecting a baby after suffering a devastating miscarriage.

"It's hard to put into words what you go through because you have so many different emotions," Arthur told PEOPLE at the time. "It was as if my brain wasn't prepared for the loss and the sadness of it all. I let myself cry and grieve. And then I just had to trust Him. I just had to trust God's timing."

Arthur received the news that she was expecting again in May 2020, and this time, the baby was due on the birthday of none other than Arthur's musical hero, Dolly Parton.

"When I went in for my 20-week ultrasound, they determined that the due date was Jan. 19," she explained. "I mean, you can't even dream this stuff up!"

"I thought it was probably a little boy, but I was just so thrilled that it was a little girl," she raved. "People are already buying this girl so much stuff. She's going to be loved from every direction."

Arthur added that though she's still healing from the pregnancy loss, she's been able to heal by focusing on the possibilities that are to come.