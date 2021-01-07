American Idol Alums Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner Welcome Daughter Baylah May 

The new mom shared on Instagram that her daughter was born on Jan. 18

Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner are parents!

The American Idol alums welcomed their first child together, daughter Baylah May Foehner, on Monday, Jan. 18. The new parents met during their respective runs on season 16 of the musical competition series in 2018 and tied the knot in October 2019.

Barrett shared the news of little Baylah's arrive with an Instagram post on Monday.

"Gotten to spend a very sweet week with our newest addition.. meet our girl🥰" the singer wrote in the caption, going on to share her daughter's name and birthday.

The accompanying photo shows Baylah swaddled in a deep red blanket, with a decorative sign showing her name placed on top.

Barrett, 20, and Foehner, 24, revealed their happy pregnancy news exclusively with PEOPLE back in August, with the rising country star saying she and her husband were "very excited for their new addition."

Barrett also recalled the moment she first learned she was pregnant back in May: "It's funny, because I did not think that I was. Around lunchtime, I remember taking the test and my eyes nearly crossed! I was like, 'Wait, is that two lines?' I came running out to Cade and was just like, 'Oh my gosh, I think I am.' That's all that I said, and he knew what that meant. I started crying, and it was very sweet."

From the time he and Barrett got married, they've "talked and prayed" about having kids, Foehner added.

"Of course," he explained, "with the pandemic happening, there was this huge amount of time of getting to think and rethink what life was going to be about. So we started trying pretty much at the start of the whole pandemic. It happened pretty quickly. We were expecting it to take a little while, and it seemed like the first try that it happened, so we were just so excited. We were blown away that it worked so quickly."

Barrett has taken fans along on her pregnancy journey, sharing photos of her baby bump on Instagram and showing it off at the CMA Awards in November and the CMA Country Christmas special in December.