American Idol Alum Casey Goode's Newborn Son Tests Positive for COVID-19: 'Please Send Good Energy'

"Not sure what happens next from here... but I expect to be offline for a while as we recover," said Casey Goode, best known as Quigley on Instagram

American Idol alum and Instagram influencer Casey Goode revealed that her newborn son, Maximillian, tested positive for coronavirus.

On Sunday, Goode, best known as Quigley, shared a post from the hospital with her baby boy, who was released from the NICU just a week prior.

"Max tested positive for COVID-19 early Saturday am. We took him into the ER after he was running a fever in the middle of the night. We had confirmation that he was exposed from direct contact with a medical professional who had cared for him earlier in the week," the new mom explained.

"This has been a total shock to us. I am currently quarantining with baby Max in the PICU. They are treating me as if I have been exposed and are likely positive as well, although I am showing no symptoms yet," she added. "Please send good energy to our little bub so he recovers fast. Not sure what happens next from here... but I expect to be offline for a while as we recover. ❤️."

Goode and her husband Alex welcomed their first child in late September, with the social media star documenting her complicated labor experience.

According to one of her posts, she went into labor at exactly 37 weeks, right as she and Alex were leaving their "babymoon" in Ojai, California.

"As we were making the drive back, I got some alarming blood work results back stating that I had a condition called cholestasis that put me and baby at risk. We decided to labor at home for a while to see if I could still have my planned home birth but baby’s movements stopped so we decided to go to the hospital," she explained.

When she finally got to the hospital, she found out she also had preeclampsia.

"My blood pressure was skyrocketing so they quickly put me on an IV of magnesium to prevent me from having a seizure. I labored for under 12 hours and pushed for about 30 minutes before baby’s heart rate dropped quite low wouldn’t come back up," the singer recalled. "My OB got into the room and immediately had to vaccum him out. It got really scary at the end as he wasn’t crying or moving much when he came out. They took him for some tests and I only got to see him for about three seconds before he went to the NICU."

Maximilian then stayed in the NICU for a number of days, before his parents were finally able to bring him home last week.

The mother of one also shared the touching reason she and Alex decided to name their first baby Maximilian.

"There was a third name, Max, that Alex and I had talked about. It was the name of his baby brother. Most of you probably don’t know this... but my husband was not always an only child. When he was 12, his brother was born and was only on this earth a short while before he passed of a heart condition," she said.

"After a series of bizarre and unexpected twists and turns this week, I asked the Universe and God to show me the answer. And boy did they respond. I had so many signs pointing me to Max," she added.