"He was like, 'Get another focus, Mom and Dad,' " America Ferrera says of her son's reaction to his sister coming along

America Ferrera Reveals Why Her Son Sebastian, 2, Was 'Relieved' When His Baby Sister Was Born

America Ferrera is having a fine time adjusting to her new normal as a mother of two.

"Having a baby is an isolating time anyway, so it's nice to know I'm not missing out on any fun," she said of giving birth during the coronavirus pandemic. "But it was a little bit nerve-wracking, yes, in the beginning to not be sure what the situation was gonna be like in hospitals."

"Things were changing on a day-to-day basis, so I just had to kind of breathe through it and hope for the best. But we're all happy and healthy and that's all anyone can ask for. We got lucky," added Ferrera.

As for Baz, he couldn't have been further from feeling jealous while awaiting his baby sister's arrival — mostly because he was starting to feel a little suffocated by his parents while they were all quarantining together.

"What was great is we were home with him for so many weeks before she came that I think he was actually relieved that our attention was not on him," Ferrera told host Seth Meyers. "He was like, 'Get another focus, Mom and Dad.' So he's been actually great and has not taken anything out on her, which I guess is a good sign."

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star announced the birth of her second child on Instagram in May, in honor of Mother's Day.

"LUCIA MARISOL WILLIAMS arrived on May 4th to give me my Mother's Day hugs and kisses herself. Mama, Dada & Big Brother are over the moon to welcome her bright light to our family," Ferrera said, along with a photo of her newborn's tiny hand.

Ferrera headed back to work last month, giving a candid glimpse into her life as of late on Instagram by sharing a selfie that showed her wearing a breast pump while sitting on a couch.

Various baby gear could be seen beside her as the actress smiled up at the camera. "Mama goes back to work ... baby and pump in tow. #pumplife," she wrote alongside the photo.