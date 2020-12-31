America Ferrera said 2020 was a "worthy challenger" as she learned to parent two children during the pandemic

America Ferrera Says Motherhood amid the Pandemic Has Her 'Exhausted Out Of My Mind'

America Ferrera is looking back at her time as a mom in 2020.

As the year comes to a close, the Superstore actress posted a year in review on Wednesday in which she detailed some of her most notable moments of 2020, including becoming a mother of two amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ferrera, 36, shared a series of photos on Instagram including a picture from a hospital visit before giving birth to her second child, daughter Lucia Marisol in May.

In the photo, the actress is seen wearing a protective face mask and surgical gloves to stay safe from the virus undergoing an ultrasound.

"This was the year I...had my baby girl during a pandemic 🤱🏻," Ferrera wrote.

The star said she also "learned to mother two children at once (during a pandemic) 🤦🏻‍♀️" as well as "pumped a lot of breast milk while exhausted out of my mind😣."

To show off her accomplishments in action, Ferrera included a photo of herself holding her newborn daughter while helping to feed her 2-year-old son Sebastian "Baz" Piers as well as a selfie of her half asleep while pumping milk.

In reflecting on the past 12 months, the actress called 2020 "a worthy challenger" and expressed her appreciation for all of the good things that came this year.

"I never liked you girl but I respected you, and above all, I'm grateful grateful grateful for the good you gave me- health & safety, time with my family, a deep appreciation for community and brighter days ahead," Ferrera wrote.

Still, the actress said being a mother of two "can be overwhelming" on a daily basis, she told PEOPLE earlier this month.

"Working from home is particularly difficult as mommy because if he or she smell me — and they smell me anywhere in the vicinity — then it's just, 'Mommy mommy mommy,' " she exclaimed. "That's all they want, regardless of them having Dad or when we're lucky enough to have someone helping us out."

"If Mom's anywhere near, they just want me, so it can be difficult when I actually have to do work and get things done," Ferrera added. "I'll lock myself in my bedroom because it's the only place I can talk without my daughter hearing my voice and hearing her screaming for not holding her."

However, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star said she's staying focused on the positive aspects of having the family quarantine together at home.

"I could never have imagined that we would be growing the family in this circumstance, but it's also been wonderful because it has forced us to really just spend time as a family of four and really get our rhythm of just being our little family," she explained. "As challenging as the year has been, I think there will be a lot of fond memories of this time of really having to slow down and take the time to be together and sink into family life."