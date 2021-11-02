America Ferrera Shares Rare Photo of Her 2 Kids Dressed as 'Adorable Rocket People' on Halloween

"This year I'm dressed as 'mommy needs more coffee,' " the actress teased of her Halloween costume

America Ferrera's kids celebrated Halloween with an out-of-this-world costume!

On Sunday, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star, 37, posted a rare shot to Instagram of her two kids, son Sebastian "Baz" Piers, 3, and daughter, Lucia Marisol, 17 months, dressed in their Halloween costumes while out trick-or-treating.

In the photo, the two kids are standing in a park with their mom while holding their baskets of candy.

"This year I'm dressed as 'mommy needs more coffee' ☕️ and they are adorable rocket people! 🚀🚀 #HappyHalloween #ScrunchieTime," Ferrera captioned her post.

The toddlers looked too cute in their silver shiny outfits, complete with jetpacks attached to their back.

Last year, the Ugly Betty actress opened up to PEOPLE about being a mom of two amid the pandemic.

"Working from home is particularly difficult as mommy because if he or she smell me — and they smell me anywhere in the vicinity — then it's just, 'Mommy mommy mommy,' " she said. "That's all they want, regardless of them having Dad or when we're lucky enough to have someone helping us out."