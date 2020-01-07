Pregnant America Ferrera Talks 'Nausea and Exhaustion' as She Shows Off Baby Bump at the Gym

Pregnancy isn’t stopping America Ferrera from working out — but she’s running into some challenges.

The Superstore actress, 35, opened up on Instagram Monday about how her gym sessions have changed since she found out she and husband Ryan Piers Williams are expecting their second child, sharing a photo of herself using an arm-toning machine.

“Soooooooo hard to workout through the nausea & exhaustion of my first trimester!!!” Ferrera captioned her post. “I would walk into the gym and nap for 10 minutes on the massage table before I started. Some weeks I’d only muster 1 workout or I’d miss the week entirely, but I refused to feel like I had failed.”

“Through this pregnancy I’m equally committed to feeling strong AND being kind to myself,” the star added.

America Ferrera

Ferrera urged her followers to, similarly, “be kind to yourself” as they “start [their] 2020 workout resolutions.”

“Celebrate your intentions and meet yourself where you’re at with compassion for everything you’re asking of yourself,” she added. “Go get it!”

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star announced her pregnancy in a post to her Instagram page on New Year’s Eve, sharing a photo of Williams, 38, and their 19-month old son Sebastian gazing in awe at her baby bump.

America Ferrera (R) and Ryan Piers Williams

“Welcoming Baby #2 in 2020!” Ferrera wrote in the caption of the picture, posted during the evening of Dec. 31. “Happy New Year from our wild & growing bunch.”

Sharing the same photograph, Williams said, “So much to look forward to in 2020, but one thing in particular sticks out! Can’t wait to welcome another beautiful creature into this world. Happy New Years!!:

Ferrera and Williams, an actor and filmmaker, tied the knot in June 2011. They welcomed Sebastian, whom the couple affectionately call “Baz,” in May 2018.