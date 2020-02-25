Pregnant America Ferrera Anticipating Life with Two Kids Under 2: It's 'Gonna Get Even More Complicated'

America Ferrera couldn’t be more fulfilled as a soon-to-be mother of two.

The actress recently sat down for an interview with Access surrounding her new Netflix series Gentefied, which she is an executive producer on, and told host Mario Lopez that “motherhood has been amazing” since she and husband Ryan Piers Williams welcomed son Sebastian in May 2018.

“I’m obsessed with my little guy. He’s 20 months old now,” said Ferrera, 35. “Now that I’m gonna have two, I’m sure that’s just gonna get even more complicated.”

“But in a way, having children — and especially children who I hope identify with their cultural roots — it all feels so much more important,” she added. “I feel like being a mother has energized me and has focused me.”

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star announced her pregnancy in a post to her Instagram page on New Year’s Eve, sharing a photo of Williams, 38, and Sebastian gazing in awe at her baby bump.

“Welcoming Baby #2 in 2020!” Ferrera wrote in the caption of the picture, posted during the evening of Dec. 31. “Happy New Year from our wild & growing bunch.”

Sharing the same photograph, Williams said, “So much to look forward to in 2020, but one thing in particular sticks out! Cant wait to welcome another beautiful creature into this world. Happy New Years!”

Ferrera has showed off her bump at multiple events during this past awards season, including at the 2020 SAG Awards and the 2020 Oscars.

For the latter ceremony, the pregnant Superstore actress covered her growing belly in a custom maroon Alberta Ferretti limited-edition gown cinched at the waist, featuring billowy cap sleeves. Her long, dark hair hung down straight to waist level, while she wore a custom brass halo-style band by Jennifer Behr around her head, right above her eyebrows, and makeup by LORAC.

“#Oscars for the final farewell to 12 years of How to Train Your Dragon & my Berkian Warrior Queen Astrid,” Ferrera began her Instagram caption, referencing How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World‘s nomination for Best Animated Film. (She voices Astrid in the movie.)

“Tonight, I bring my own warrior ancestors with me, the indigenous Lenca tribe of Honduras,” she added, going on to share images of the tribe in her post.

Gentefied is streaming on Netflix now.