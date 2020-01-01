America Ferrera Is Pregnant with Baby Number 2: 'Happy New Year from Our Wild and Growing Bunch'

America Ferrera is expecting a new baby in the new year!

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star made the announcement in a post to her Instagram page on New Year’s Eve sharing a photo of husband Ryan Piers Williams and their 19-month old Sebastian looking in awe at her growing baby bump. The family was surrounded by winter snow while holding each other close.

“Welcoming Baby #2 in 2020!” Ferrera, 35, wrote in the caption of the picture, posted on Tuesday evening. “Happy New Year from our wild & growing bunch.”

Making the news even more exciting is the star really surprised fas as the photo revealed her little one will be arriving rather soon as she appears to be well into her pregnancy.

Sharing the same photograph, Williams said: “So much to look forward to in 2020, but one thing in particular sticks out! Can’t wait to welcome another beautiful creature into this world. Happy New Years!!”

Ferrera and Williams tied the knot in June 2011, and welcomed Sebastian, who the couple affectionately call “Baz”, in May 2018.

Before welcoming Sebastian, Ferrera celebrated at a party with her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costar and close friend Amber Tamblyn.

In March of the same year, the actress was joined by family and friends, including former Ugly Betty costars Ana Ortiz and Mark Indelicato, for another baby shower at Beauty & Essex Los Angeles.

“No poopie diaper games here. Just dancing, drinking (water for me 🤗), and some of the people we love to celebrate the little human we can’t wait to meet,” Ferrera captioned a series of photos from the bash on Instagram.

Ferrera previously told PEOPLE that her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants castmates Tamblyn, Blake Lively and Alexis Bledel, who are all moms as well, had all given her a pearl of wisdom about childbirth.

“They all were like, ‘Get the drugs.’ So we’ll see if I do. But I think it’s a very sound piece of advice,” she joked.