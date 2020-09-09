America Ferrera Heads 'Back to Work' 4 Months Postpartum — with 'Baby and Pump in Tow'

America Ferrera is a working mama!

The 36-year-old actress gave a candid glimpse into her life as of late on Instagram Tuesday night, sharing a selfie that showed her wearing a breast pump while sitting on a couch.

Various baby gear could be seen beside her as Ferrera — who welcomed her second child, daughter Lucia Marisol, on May 4 — smiled up at the camera.

"Mama goes back to work ... baby and pump in tow. #pumplife," she wrote alongside the photo.

Although the actress didn't give details about the project she was working on, it's possible she could be filming for an upcoming appearance on Superstore. Ferrera announced her exit from the comedy series after five seasons in February, but is set to appear in the season 6 premiere next month.

Ferrera announced the birth of her second child on Instagram in May, in honor of Mother's Day.

"LUCIA MARISOL WILLIAMS arrived on May 4th to give me my Mother's Day hugs and kisses herself. Mama, Dada & Big Brother are over the moon to welcome her bright light to our family," Ferrera said, along with a photo of her newborn's tiny hand.

"The most exquisite little creature graced us with her presence on May 4, 2020. Please meet the newest member of our family, Lucia Marisol Williams. She came just in time for Mother's Day. Everyone is healthy and happy!" Williams wrote on Instagram after their daughter's birth.

Two weeks after Lucia's birth, Ferrera opened up about the anxiety she felt over being pregnant during a global pandemic, how she managed to push past it and why her views on body image have shifted since becoming a mom.

"There's the anxiety about the [coronavirus] itself which is like, you don't want to get sick, you don't want your children to get sick, you don't want your newborn baby to get sick," the new mom of two told Katie Lowes on her Katie's Crib podcast in May.

The actress added, "I try to stay away from the news cycle because I think you can drive yourself absolutely insane. I just know I have to put up my filters because I don't have the emotional capacity to let that in."