America Ferrera and Her 3-Year-Old Son Have 'Weekend Tradition' of Playing with Hair and Makeup

"I just want them to always feel free to express themselves," America Ferrera tells PEOPLE of her two kids, as she announces her new role as the face of CoverGirl

America Ferrera has added a talented young makeup artist to her glam squad.

The new CoverGirl, 37, opens up to PEOPLE about how she's encouraging her kids to express themselves, sharing that she and her 3½-year-old son Sebastian Piers have "started a weekend tradition" of makeovers with mommy.

"He gets to go into my bathroom and we take out all my makeup and I let him do my makeup and do his own makeup," she says.

"Really, we just draw and have lots of crazy squiggles all over our faces. He did ask to cut my hair, and I said, 'Absolutely not,'" Ferrera continues, adding: "But it's already fun for us to get to share it, and it's already a form of expression and that's what I want it to stay for them."

The actress shares Sebastian and daughter Lucia Marisol, 18 months, with her husband of 10 years Ryan Piers Williams, 40.

Although Ferrera says Lucia is "a little young" for makeup, the most important beauty lesson she wants to impart onto her kids is "the freedom to express themselves however they want to."

"I just want them to always feel free to express themselves playfully and in a way that makes them happy," Ferrera notes. "And not ever have a relationship to it that's about meeting expectations or fulfilling an expectation. But use these things in ways that help you express who you are and make you feel great, or don't use them at all."

It's the same message she wants to spread as the newest brand ambassador for CoverGirl, for which she'll appear in an upcoming campaign for a new collection. "It feels surreal," she tells PEOPLE of the partnership.

"The fact that at this point, that narrative is expanding, is really momentous and surreal for me to get to say out loud, 'I'm a CoverGirl.' It's crazy," Ferrera says, explaining that she "didn't really grow up seeing myself reflected in beauty standards anywhere."