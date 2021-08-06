Amelia Hamlin Reveals Her Cute Nickname for Boyfriend Scott Disick's Son Reign, 6½

Scott Disick also shares son Mason, 11½, and daughter Penelope, 9, with his ex Kourtney Kardashian

On Wednesday, Disick, 38, shared a photo of his youngest child on Instagram in which the 6½-year-old posed in a Chicago Bulls T-shirt as he flashed a big smile for the camera. Disick captioned the moment, "Say [cheese] 🧀," as Hamlin, 20, left a cute remark in the comment section.

"raymen noodle soup," the model wrote, a nod to what appears to be her nickname for Disick's child, whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian along with son Mason Dash, 11½, and daughter Penelope Scotland, 9.

Disick and Kardashian, 42, ended their relationship in 2015 after nine years together. Currently, Kardashian is dating Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Disick and Hamlin, meanwhile, have been linked since last October, making their relationship Instagram official around Valentine's Day.

Back in March, a source told PEOPLE things between Disick and Hamlin, who is the youngest daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, were "getting serious."

The source went on to note that the couple isn't bothered by their 18-year age difference. "She grew up in the industry and knows how all this works," the source said at the time. "It's a different type of maturity, and they really don't feel the age difference."

Last month, Hamlin helped Disick celebrate his daughter's 9th birthday. At the time, she similarly revealed a sweet nickname she has for Penelope.

"My life my love my everything. You have changed my life forever peep," the proud dad wrote alongside a candid shot of his daughter, adding that he'll "continue loving her each and every day for the rest of your life and will protect you till the day I die."