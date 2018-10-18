Amber Stevens West is “Happy Together” with her new baby girl!

The Ghosted actress and husband Andrew J. West welcomed their first child, daughter Ava Laverne West, on Sunday, Oct. 7 — Stevens West’s 32nd birthday! — in Los Angeles, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Baby Ava was born at 6:03 p.m. weighing 8 lbs., 9 oz., and measured 20½ inches in length.

Ava’s name was suggested by one of her grandmothers early in the pregnancy, and both new parents were immediately enamored with the moniker. Her middle name, Laverne, was chosen in honor of two great-grandmothers — one on either side of the family.

“We feel like we’ve been waiting our entire lives to meet our daughter, Ava,” West, 34, and Stevens West tell PEOPLE. “Now that she’s here, we’re completely obsessed. She’s already introduced a new and unique type of love into our lives and we’re so excited to see what else she will show us and teach us in the years to come.”

Amber Stevens West and Andrew J. West David Livingston/Getty

Stevens West confirmed her pregnancy in a belated Mother’s Day Instagram post. The actor captioned the instant-photo collage, “The best is yet to come! #comingthisfall.”

After West played his now-wife’s love interest on Greek, the pair began dating and wed in December 2014.

“It was the most magical night of my life,” Stevens West told PEOPLE following the ceremony. “I wish I could rewind and play it again, but I’m so looking forward to our future together.”

After a maternity leave, Stevens West is expected to return to the set of Happy Together, which took a mid-season production hiatus due to her pregnancy.

The CBS series, executive produced by Harry Styles and loosely based on his life, follows a suburban couple (Stevens West and Damon Wayans Jr.) whose lives are drastically altered when a young pop star (Felix Mallard) moves in with them.