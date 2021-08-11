Inside Amber Stevens West's Close-Knit Family Bonds: 'We Love Each Other Dearly'

"We talk daily," says Amber Stevens West as she, husband Andrew J. West and family are featured in PEOPLE's annual Family Issue

The Stevens-West family is serious about their bonding activities!

The tight-knit unit, which includes actress Amber Stevens West, 34, her husband, actor Andrew J. West, 37, their daughter Ava, 2, Amber's sister, Chyna, 35, a makeup artist, and their parents, radio announcer Shadoe Stevens, 73, and former model Beverly Cunningham, 69, are big on spending quality time together, whether via hours-long games of UNO Attack! or frequent family dinners.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We like games. Anything to be together and play," Amber tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "[My parents] come over a lot. I love to cook."

The family get-togethers are low-key, but frequent, made possible by the fact that everyone, including West's grandmother Phyllis Allen, 78, lives in Los Angeles.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

amber stevens west with fammily Credit: Matt Sayles

RELATED: Pregnant Amber Stevens West Reveals Why She's Switching Her Birth Plan for Baby No. 2



"Typically it involves Amber making some amazing extraordinary meal for everybody, talking and playing games," adds Andrew, who met Amber in 2009 when he was cast as her love interest on the ABC Family series Greek and later married in 2014.

"We talk daily," says Amber. "There is a family text chain called 'Stevens West.' It's mostly pictures of Ava."

Adds Andrew: "We're lucky that we all live in the same city. Not everybody has that," he says. "We're all a 15-20 minute car ride away from each other if we need each other, which is huge."

Mom Beverly, who spearheads the family's most famous-to-friends/beloved tradition -- their elaborate Christmas cards -- says their family remains close because they all lead with love.

Amber Stevens West pregnant Credit: Amber Stevens West/Instagram

RELATED: Amber Stevens West and Husband Andrew J. West Expecting Baby No. 2: 'Incredibly Lucky'



"We give each other advice, and support each other whatever it is," she says. "We keep each other's secrets. We love each other dearly."

The Stevens-West clan is currently focused on the arrival of Ava's sibling, which Amber says will be cause for another family celebration.

"There will be some sort of welcoming committee I'm sure. There's usually balloons involved," she says. "[My parents] love balloons."

In the meantime, the family happily dotes on 2-year-old Ava -- who has campaigned for her new sibling to be named "Bubbles," "Pizza," or "Crayon" -- and indulging in her favorite family activity, which the bouncing toddler happily declares is: "Make a group hug!"