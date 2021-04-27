Amber Stevens West and Husband Andrew J. West Expecting Baby No. 2: 'Incredibly Lucky'

Amber Stevens West and husband Andrew J. West are already parents to daughter Ava Laverne, 2½

Amber Stevens West is going to be a mom again!

On Tuesday, the 22 Jump Street actress, 34, announced on Instagram that she and her husband, actor Andrew J. West, are expecting their second baby together.

The couple — who welcomed their first child, daughter Ava Laverne, in October 2018 — said they confirmed the exciting news last November.

"While in NY shooting @runtheworldstarz I was also working on another project and in the early morning of Nov 22, @andrewjwest birthday, we confirmed that second project was a success!" Stevens West wrote.

The star went on to express how grateful she feels to be pregnant with her second baby.

"We acknowledge how incredibly lucky we are to get pregnant and have access to excellent pre and postnatal care," she said.

Stevens West shared that she and her husband, 37, will also be making a donation to Black Mamas Matter Alliance "to help ensure more women, especially women of color, have the opportunity to have healthy families."

Stevens West announced her pregnancy news alongside a series of adorable family photos, which featured the actress cradling her baby bump.

Many of Steven West's friends congratulated the couple in the comments of the photo.

"I'm so excited for you guys! Ava is gonna be a great big sister ❤️," Brooklyn Sudano wrote, while actress Kelen Coleman added, "Awww so great! 😍congratulations!"

Amber Stevens West pregnant Credit: Amber Stevens West/Instagram

After West played his now-wife's love interest on Greek, the pair began dating and wed in December 2014.

Following the birth of their daughter in 2019, the couple told PEOPLE they were "completely obsessed" with their bundle of joy.