Amber Stevens West and Husband Andrew J. West Welcome Baby Daughter Winona Marie

Amber Stevens West is a mama of two!

The Run the World star, 34, and her husband, actor Andrew J. West, 37, welcomed their second baby, Winona Marie West. Amber, who is already mom to 2½-year-old daughter Ava Laverne, shared the exciting news on Instagram Monday alongside a photo of the newborn.

"Introducing Winona Marie West! 🌷 & 📸 by @nuleafdesign 👶🏽 by me and @andrewjwest but mostly me," she wrote in the caption.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Amber and Andrew shared that their daughter couldn't wait for her new sibling to be born. "[She] talks about it every day, this person coming and what she's going to do with them. She kisses my belly, gives me hugs," Amber said.

Andrew and Amber also expressed their own excitement for their second child.

"I'm so excited to see [Ava] with a younger sibling. That's what I just cannot wait for," Andrew said, while Amber added, "I feel like I'm having a second kid for her. Not really for me. ... It's such a special relationship."

The pair announced on Instagram in April that they were expecting their second child together, sharing that they first confirmed the exciting news last November.

"While in NY shooting @runtheworldstarz I was also working on another project and in the early morning of Nov 22, @andrewjwest birthday, we confirmed that second project was a success!" Amber wrote at the time.

The star went on to express how grateful she felt to be pregnant. "We acknowledge how incredibly lucky we are to get pregnant and have access to excellent pre and postnatal care," she said.

Amber shared that she and her husband would also be making a donation to Black Mamas Matter Alliance to "help ensure more women, especially women of color, have the opportunity to have healthy families."

After Andrew played his now-wife's love interest on Greek, the pair began dating and wed in December 2014.