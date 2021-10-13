Amber Stevens West Shares Sweet Family Photo from Daughter Ava's Birthday Celebration: 'So Lucky'

Amber Stevens West is feeling grateful for her family as she celebrates her daughter's birthday.

On Tuesday, the Run the World star, 35, shared a series of adorable pictures from daughter Ava Laverne's third birthday party, including a sweet family photo of Amber and husband Andrew J. West with their two little girls, Ava and Winona Marie, 3 months.

The celebration, which was held at a farm with a pumpkin patch, was complete with a hayride, fun with friends and family and a cheetah-inspired cake.

"Every night when we put you to bed we remind you to get your rest because tomorrow is another fun day and every day IS so fun because it's spent with you," Amber captioned the post. "You are my greatest birthday gift. I love you, Little Girl. Happy 3rd birthday, Ava LaVerne."

The actress also shared a family photo from the event on her Instagram Story, writing "How did we get so lucky?"

In the snap, Amber and daughter Ava wear matching pink dresses while Andrew sports a purple sweater and baby Winona wears a floral onesie and polka dot headband.

Amber shared the exciting news on Instagram in August that she and husband Andrew had welcomed their second child.

"Introducing Winona Marie West! 🌷 & 📸 by @nuleafdesign 👶🏽 by me and @andrewjwest but mostly me," she wrote in the caption.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Amber and Andrew shared that their daughter couldn't wait for her new sibling to be born. "[She] talks about it every day, this person coming and what she's going to do with them. She kisses my belly, gives me hugs," Amber said.

Andrew and Amber also expressed their own excitement for their second child.

"I'm so excited to see [Ava] with a younger sibling. That's what I just cannot wait for," Andrew said, while Amber added, "I feel like I'm having a second kid for her. Not really for me. ... It's such a special relationship."

After Andrew played his now-wife's love interest on Greek, the pair began dating and wed in December 2014.