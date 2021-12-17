Amber Stevens West Reveals Both She and Her 3-Year-Old Daughter Tested Positive for COVID-19

"We're not going to the hospital. We're fine, we're moving through this. And I think that's the whole point," West said, urging people to get their booster shots to protect from severe COVID symptoms

Amber Stevens West is sharing her experience with vaccines and COVID-19.

The actress and mom of two revealed in a March of Dimes "Healthy Moms, Strong Babies" webinar on Thursday that both she and her older daughter, Ava, tested positive for COVID-19 — but, she says, she experienced only a mild case because she was fully up to date on both her booster and vaccine shots.

"The booster is something we all should be getting," urged West, 35, "because the efficacy of the first shot we got is now diminished and so we want to continue to protect ourselves."

She added that she also wanted "to protect my newborn. She will be getting antibodies that aren't as strong as when I got the shot, but still there's something that she will be consuming through my breast milk."

West is married to Andrew J. West, with whom she shares 3-year-old Ava and 5-month-old Winona. The Run the World star said she and her husband both have the booster, which also helps protect Ava, who is not yet eligible for a vaccine.

"I'm just really grateful that it all exists … because we got COVID last week," she said. "Because we were vaccinated, we felt more comfortable kind of going out into the world and doing things, so I don't know for sure if this is where we got it, but we did go to Disneyland."

Amber said she was at the amusement park with "the most people we had been around in a long time and it was quite crowded, so it's likely that that's where we picked it up."

While her husband had "zero symptoms," Amber said she felt "a little tired" and was unsure if she was sick but attributed her symptoms to a cold that had been going around. When she took a test early into her symptoms, the results came back negative for COVID, but when she noticed her daughter took an unusually long nap, Stevens decided to take another test just to be sure — and that test returned positive for COVID-19 for both Amber and Ava. (Andrew was negative and Amber said her baby fortunately had "no symptoms.")

"We're perfectly healthy. We're not going to the hospital. We're fine, we're moving through this. And I think that's the whole point," she added.

"That's why everyone needs to get their shots and their boosters," she noted, "because this virus is still out there and it's still affecting all of us in our lives, but if we all get this vaccine and we stop filling up hospital beds, and we can be healthy, then we can move back into our normal lives again."

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends pregnant people receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and the agency states that pregnant people may receive the booster, as well.

"Evidence about the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy has been growing. These data suggest that the benefits of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine outweigh any known or potential risks of vaccination during pregnancy," the CDC states on their website. "There is currently no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, cause fertility problems in women or men."