Amber Stevens West Sticks to the 'Classics' for Her Family's Sweet and Spooky Halloween Costumes

Amber Stevens West celebrated a spooky Halloween with those she loves most.

The actress and mom of two, 36, shared photos of her family's Halloween costumes on Instagram Tuesday, where she dressed as a mummy and held daughter Winona, 14 months, who was dressed as a vampire.

"The classics 🦇," she captioned the sweet photo.

Stevens West posed next to husband Andrew J. West, who stood stiffly with green face make-up as Frankenstein's monster. Older daughter Ava, 4, smirked in her own green facepaint, dressed in a colorful tulle witch costume with a purple, spider-web etched witch's hat.

Earlier in October, the family celebrated Ava's 4th birthday with a Gabby's Dollhouse-themed celebration. Ava could be seen blowing a party favor and jumping on a trampoline with friends in themes from the colorfully-decorated bash.

"Ava's Dollhouse. Our big girl turned 4!" Stevens West captioned the video, sharing scenes from the party.

In one moment, Ava smiled widely in a sweet family photo before posing solo in front of her Gabby's Dollhouse cake.

After West played his now-wife's love interest on Greek, the pair began dating and wed in December 2014.

Following the birth of their daughter in 2019, the couple told PEOPLE they were "completely obsessed" with their bundle of joy.

"We feel like we've been waiting our entire lives to meet our daughter, Ava," the spouses shared with PEOPLE. "Now that she's here, we're completely obsessed. She's already introduced a new and unique type of love into our lives and we're so excited to see what else she will show us and teach us in the years to come."