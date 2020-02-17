Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa know how to throw a scary-good party.

On Sunday, Rose, 36, shared snapshots from a birthday party for her son Sebastian Taylor — whom she shares with ex-husband Khalifa, 32 — complete with a full-on Pennywise theme at an indoor activities center in Thousand Oaks, California.

The horror movie character is a favorite of Sebastian, who turns 7 later this month: for Halloween, he dressed up as the It movie villain for a creepy (and somehow yet still adorable) effect.

“Happy early Birthday to my Smart, Articulate, Sensitive, Compassionate Baby Boy Sebastian! He turns 7 on February 21st!” Rose captioned the post. “He is so Blessed to have Amazing Family and Friends that Love him so much! WE LOVE YOU PUMPKIN!!! 🥰👶🏽❤️”

In the photo, Rose cradles her youngest son Slash Electric, whom she welcomed in October with boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards, who also appears in the picture, arms around Khalifa and a smiling Sebastian front and center.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

At the children’s party, the friendly exes had a little fun partaking in the festivities. Rose applied a little bloody face paint to fit in with the horror vibes, and Khalifa wore a prop headpiece that looked like a pair of scissors lodged in his head.

The rapper also played along by jumping and doing flips on trampolines, as seen on his Instagram Story.

RELATED: Amber Rose’s Boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards Also Has Face Tattoos in Tribute to Their Kids

Image zoom Wiz Khalifa Wiz Khalifa/ Instagram

Image zoom Sebastian

RELATED: From Unicorn Rides to Circus Acts: The 15 Most Lavish Celeb Kid Birthday Parties

Two years ago, for Sebastian’s 5th birthday, Rose and Khalifa threw another themed party, dressing as Suicide Squad characters Joker and Harley Quinn. The year before that, the two went as Batman and Batgirl for his birthday.

Rose and Khalifa tied the knot in July 2013, but the model filed for divorce in September 2014, citing irreconcilable differences.

“Wiz and I are family and we will be family for the rest of our lives for Sebastian,” Rose wrote on Instagram in a now-deleted 2017 post.

“We’ve been through hell and back so a kiss on the lips for a photo and a night out of fun is not a big deal for either of us, we are in a great place but we are very much still divorced and not together.”