Meet Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose's Newborn Son

The model and new mom, 29, shared a photo of her rapper fiancé cuddling a swaddled Sebastian with the caption, "Best daddy ever.... Up with the baby so [I] can go back to sleep."

They just welcomed son Sebastian Taylor Thomaz on Thursday, but Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose can’t help it — they already adore their baby boy.

The model and new mom, 29, shared a photo of her rapper fiancé cuddling a swaddled Sebastian with the caption, “Best daddy ever … Up with the baby so [I] can go back to sleep.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Thanx for all the love guys. Bash took his first poop, had a good meal now he’s peacin’,” Khalifa, 25, adds.

The couple, who became engaged last March, announced their son’s birth on Twitter as well.

Image zoom



Courtesy Amber Rose