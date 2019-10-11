Image zoom Amber Rose (R) and Alexander "AE" Edwards Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Are you ready to rock? As this baby certainly is!

Amber Rose gave birth to her first son with her music-executive boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards on Thursday night.

And the pair made sure to give their little bundle of joy a very musical name, Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.

Edwards, 32, announced his son’s arrival on Instagram just hours after Rose, 35, revealed she was in labor.

“Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.. the world is urs now ❤️ thank u @amberrose for loving me so much that u put ur body thru it 2 bring my sun [sic] in2 the world,” he wrote in awe of his partner’s strength.

“I could never be as strong as u. Slash a rockstar.”

While Slash Electric Alexander is the couple’s first child together, Rose is also a mom to 6½-year-old son Sebastian Taylor, whom she shares with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa.

Both parents announced that Rose was expecting her second child in April with heartfelt posts on social media.

“@ae4president and I are SUPER excited to announce that we have a Sweet little Baby Boy on the way!” she wrote on Instagram. “P.S Sebastian is soooooo Happy to be a big brother!”

AE also shared the excitement, writing alongside the same photo, “Even when it’s dark … My SON will shine.”

“I can’t wait to thug it out w my baby boy,” he continued on the snapshot featuring Rose getting a sonogram. “I promise I won’t get mad if ur first words r ‘where the bitches @?’ 🤣💙 ( jokinggg-no hyper-masculinity).”

In late September, Rose shared a photo of herself showing off her baby bump under an all-blue ensemble with the caption, “Wow us Women are Amazing.”

She also posted an update on her “Big Boy” earlier that month, stating that she was nine months pregnant.

“Almost there! 👶🏽🙏🏽🥰🤰🏼,” she captioned the selfie video. “I Love you @ae4president Thank you for this Wonderful Gift! P.S I’m literally out of breath just standing up 😒😩🤷🏼‍♀️ #LibraBaby.”

Singer Kehlani, who welcomed daughter Adeya Nomi this past March, left a compliment on the post. “YOU FINE SIS,” she wrote, while April Love Geary commented, “Pregnant amber is my favorite I think 💕.”

Two weeks after announcing her pregnancy, Rose wrote about her excitement of having her second child this year. “God is good. I’m baking my baby in paradise right now. I hope everyone has a wonderful day and blessings and health and happiness,” she said in the post.

It wasn’t the easiest pregnancy for Rose, though. In May, she revealed she’d been suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, an extreme form of morning sickness she also faced while pregnant with her first son.

“I said I was going to document this pregnancy a little bit more than I did with Sebastian, ’cause with Sebastian I had hyperemesis, and I have hyperemesis again with this baby,” she said in an Instagram video.

Rose added that while she made attempts to get her life back to normal by visiting the salon, she had to spend much of her time sleeping: “I try to be cute and get my hair done and then I just slept in it and messed it up.”

Image zoom Amber Rose FIA

Rose and AE have been dating since September 2018, according to TMZ. The pair made their public debut that October at Rose’s fourth annual SlutWalk, and she opened up about her baby’s father in January.

“He also came into my life at a time where I’ve had enough of the narcissistic, cheating and abuse I’ve endured over the years from my previous relationships … ” Rose wrote on Instagram.

“I felt so damaged when I met him and pushed him away in the beginning, he has talked me through everything while simultaneously loving me and working with me so I could overcome my fear of loving someone in the most healthiest way again,” she added.

“So @ae4president Thank you for all of ur love and support baby. I love you so much 😘🤗🥰😇,” Rose finished.

The new relationship came four years after Rose split from rapper Khalifa, 32, with whom she shares Sebastian. In August, she shared a photo of the little boy as he got ready for his first day of first grade.

In late September, she also shared an adorable snap of her son in Los Angeles Dodgers gear after his first win.

“Awww My Pumpkin is getting so big!” she wrote. “He won his first Baseball game today.”

Rose previously opened up to PEOPLE about the mix of emotions that come with motherhood.

“As a mom, you have a million different fears,” she said in an exclusive 2016 interview. “You don’t sleep at night. You think about all the worst things that could possibly happen to your baby, and it really sucks.”