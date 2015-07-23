So Fun! Amber Rose Gives Peek Inside Son's Pirate Playroom

"Mommy got her baby's playroom all hooked up," Rose captioned a candid of the space on Instagram

Argh, Amber Rose has struck gold!

On Wednesday, the proud mama showed off the pirate-themed playroom she created for son Sebastian Taylor in a fun photo posted to Instagram.

Complete with a Jake and the Neverland Pirates mural and toddler-sized stuffed animals, the space seems to already be a hit with her curly-haired tot.

“Mommy got her baby’s playroom all hooked up,” she captioned a candid of Sebastian playing with his toys.

Sebastian has an artistic side of his own: The 2-year-old is following in his father Wiz Khalifa‘s musical footsteps — and has been known to drop a beat or two.

In April, the rapper shared a short clip of Sebastian performing a few lines from his hit “Black and Yellow.”