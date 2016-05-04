The soon-to-be VH1 talk show host opens up to PEOPLE about her wild and sexy life as a mom and taking up women's rights

Why Amber Rose Is Raising Son Sebastian to Be a Feminist: 'He Needs to Look at His Mom as Superwoman'

When it comes to the men in Amber Rose‘s life, these days only one has the power to make her melt.

“He’s my little pumpkin,” the former model and soon-to-be VH1 talk show host tells PEOPLE of 3-year-old son Sebastian Taylor during an exclusive at-home interview for this week’s issue. “I hug him, I rub him, I kiss him all day long.”

Bash, as she and ex-husband, rapper Wiz Khalifa call him, is a precocious bundle of energy, who Rose says has changed her for the better. “Having him was like, you know what, I have to be stronger than I ever have been in my whole life, for him,” she says. “He needs to look at his mom as Superwoman.”

In superhero fashion, Rose quickly came to her son’s defense earlier this year, when he was mentioned in a Twitter war between exes Kanye West and Khalifa. In this week’s issue she opens up about her infamous online disputes with West and the Kardashians, and explains why she wants son Sebastian to be a leader, not a follower, when it comes to respecting women.

“I’m raising him to be a feminist,” says Rose, who launched the Slut Walk in Los Angeles last year, taking to the streets with hundreds of supporters to march against the demeaning treatment of all women. “Women are getting sexually assaulted. I’ve been sexually assaulted hundreds of times, just walking through the club,” she says of being groped.

With SlutWalk, “I really want to make a change,” Rose says. “The point is, you can wear whatever you want. [A risqué outfit] is not an invitation.”

And when it comes to Sebastian, she wants him to speak up. “When my son goes to school and his friend calls a girl a hoe, I want him to be the first person to say, ‘Man, that’s not cool. You don’t talk to women like that,’ ” says Rose. “That’s very important to me.”

For more from Amber Rose, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.