Amber Rose Shares How She Talks to 9-Year-Old Son About Her OnlyFans Work: 'Mommy Has to Make Money'

Amber Rose says no topic is off limits when it comes to talking to her older son.

The model and actress, 39, appeared on Tuesday's episode of Emily Ratajkowski's High Low with EmRata podcast and opened up about having serious conversations with her son Sebastian, who turns 10 on Feb. 21.

"Don't be scared," Rose told Ratajkowski. "These kids, if they don't learn from you, they're going to learn from TikTok and Instagram"

She reminded Ratajkowski, "You're famous. Your son, by the time he's 5, he's going to start Googling you and seeing everything. If you don't have those conversations ... "

Ratajkowski shares 23-month-old son Sylvester Apollo with her ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Rose said that she doesn't hold back when speaking to Sebastian, and that includes discussing her time on OnlyFans.

"Somebody told him, 'Your mom is on OnlyFans," said Rose. "And I was during the pandemic. I had to work. I had a whole conversation with him about it."

"I also said that, whoever told him that, their parents are ignorant. Obviously he got it from his parents ... I just explained everything to him. Like, when it comes to women, you have to let women do what they need to do to support their families. You want to go to a nice school? Six Flags? Universal? Travel? Mommy has to make money."

She revealed that she also told Sebastian about another piece of her past.

"And he knows that I was a stripper years ago," said Rose. "I feel like I desensitized — instead of him finding out when he's 20."

"Ultimately, in the grand scheme of things, when my son is 20, 30 years old, he's not gonna be like, 'Mom I hate you because you were a stripper before I was born.' It's just the dumbest s---. I don't understand how people think it's a big deal," said Rose.

She shares Sebastian with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa. She is also mom to 3-year-old son Slash Electric Alexander Edwards, whom she shares with ex Alexander "AE" Edwards.

Last month, Rose spoke on her love life and said she has no desire to be in a relationship again.

"I don't want to share my house or my life with anyone. I don't want anyone around my kids. I don't want to have sex ... It's so gross. I don't want it," Rose said while on the Sofia with an F podcast, hosted by Sofia Franklyn.

She added that she's okay with the idea of being "a lesbian," but is also content "being by myself."

"I'm very happy to not be in my bed with anyone," said Rose.

Rose's remarks come as her ex-boyfriend Edwards is dating singer Cher. The pair went public with their relationship in November.