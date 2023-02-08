Amber Rose Shares How She Talks to 9-Year-Old Son About Her OnlyFans Work: 'Mommy Has to Make Money'

During an appearance on Emily Ratajkowski's podcast, the mother of two opened up about how she discusses her work on OnlyFans with her 9-year-old son, Sebastian

By
Published on February 8, 2023 12:47 AM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Amber Rose attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Amber Rose says no topic is off limits when it comes to talking to her older son.

The model and actress, 39, appeared on Tuesday's episode of Emily Ratajkowski's High Low with EmRata podcast and opened up about having serious conversations with her son Sebastian, who turns 10 on Feb. 21.

"Don't be scared," Rose told Ratajkowski. "These kids, if they don't learn from you, they're going to learn from TikTok and Instagram"

She reminded Ratajkowski, "You're famous. Your son, by the time he's 5, he's going to start Googling you and seeing everything. If you don't have those conversations ... "

Ratajkowski shares 23-month-old son Sylvester Apollo with her ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Rose said that she doesn't hold back when speaking to Sebastian, and that includes discussing her time on OnlyFans.

"Somebody told him, 'Your mom is on OnlyFans," said Rose. "And I was during the pandemic. I had to work. I had a whole conversation with him about it."

"I also said that, whoever told him that, their parents are ignorant. Obviously he got it from his parents ... I just explained everything to him. Like, when it comes to women, you have to let women do what they need to do to support their families. You want to go to a nice school? Six Flags? Universal? Travel? Mommy has to make money."

She revealed that she also told Sebastian about another piece of her past.

"And he knows that I was a stripper years ago," said Rose. "I feel like I desensitized — instead of him finding out when he's 20."

RELATED VIDEO: The Game Addresses Criticism of Daughter's Outfit as She Dresses Up for Combs Twins' Sweet 16

"Ultimately, in the grand scheme of things, when my son is 20, 30 years old, he's not gonna be like, 'Mom I hate you because you were a stripper before I was born.' It's just the dumbest s---. I don't understand how people think it's a big deal," said Rose.

She shares Sebastian with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa. She is also mom to 3-year-old son Slash Electric Alexander Edwards, whom she shares with ex Alexander "AE" Edwards.

Last month, Rose spoke on her love life and said she has no desire to be in a relationship again.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I don't want to share my house or my life with anyone. I don't want anyone around my kids. I don't want to have sex ... It's so gross. I don't want it," Rose said while on the Sofia with an F podcast, hosted by Sofia Franklyn.

She added that she's okay with the idea of being "a lesbian," but is also content "being by myself."

"I'm very happy to not be in my bed with anyone," said Rose.

Rose's remarks come as her ex-boyfriend Edwards is dating singer Cher. The pair went public with their relationship in November.

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: Brendan Fraser attends "The Whale" New York Screening at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on November 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Brendan Fraser Gets Emotional as He Talks About Son with Autism: 'Wouldn't Have It Any Other Way'
Heather and Tarek El Moussa
Heather Rae El Moussa Says She's 'Bummed' to Miss Renovations But Is 'Busy with a Little Angel'
Ed Speleers attends the Starz Premiere event for "Outlander" Season 5 at Hollywood Palladium on February 13, 2020 in Los Angeles, California., Penn Badgley visits the SiriusXM Studios on January 8, 2020 in New York City.
'You' Newcomer Ed Speleers Says He and Costar Penn Badgley 'Bonded' over Fatherhood: 'We Connected'
Ruben Studdard Shares the Special Connection Son Olivier Shares with the Singer's Late Brother
'American Idol' Alum Ruben Studdard Reveals the Connection Son Shares with Singer's Late Brother
Khloé Kardashian attends the SHEIN X 100K Challenge 2021
Khloé Kardashian Shares Glimpse of Her Son in Adorable Dalmatian Onesie: 'Baby Love'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cd30cHzveEz/ leahremini's profile picture leahremini Verified Last night was Sofia’s senior prom. Senior year is filled with exciting milestones but it doesn’t make it any less sad for parents when we wonder how time flew by so fast. Angelo and I couldn’t be prouder of the young woman Sofia is becoming. But I need this process to slow down. Edited · 37w
Leah Remini Says Her Role as a Mom 'Changed Overnight' After Daughter Left for College
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 21: Meghan Trainor visits SiriusXM Studios on October 21, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
Meghan Trainor Thought She Was Pregnant with Twins Due to Pregnancy Cravings: 'I've Been Hungry'
Kim Kardashian and North West Enjoy Relatable Family Moment Creating ‘Hairstyle of the Day’
Kim Kardashian and Daughter North Enjoy Relatable Family Moment Creating 'Hairstyle of the Day'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cd30cHzveEz/ leahremini's profile picture leahremini Verified Last night was Sofia’s senior prom. Senior year is filled with exciting milestones but it doesn’t make it any less sad for parents when we wonder how time flew by so fast. Angelo and I couldn’t be prouder of the young woman Sofia is becoming. But I need this process to slow down. Edited · 37w
Leah Remini Says She and Husband Angelo Are 'More of a Mess Now' After Daughter Returns to College
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoVd9lcykzr/ working hed: Emma Roberts and Son Rhodes, 2, Enjoy Day at the Park: 'My Angel Boy'
Emma Roberts Shares Photo of Her and Son Rhodes, 2, Enjoying a Day at the Park: 'My Angel Boy'
Senator Raphael Warnock Says Son Caleb Tried Kicking Vice President Kamala Harris During Swear In
Senator Raphael Warnock Says Son Caleb Tried Karate on Vice President Kamala Harris at Swear-In
Pregnant Keke Palmer Raves About Fairytale-Themed Baby Shower: 'So Thankful for Our Village'
Pregnant Keke Palmer Raves About Fairytale-Themed Baby Shower: 'So Thankful for Our Village'
Gwen Stefani Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani's Sons Apollo and Zuma Look All Grown Up as They Pose with Blake Shelton at NASCAR
Coach Peyton Manning coaches his son Marshal Manning NFL Pro Bowl Game
Peyton Manning's Son Marshall, 11, Shows He's Got the Family's Football Gene in Impressive Video
brittany mahomes
Brittany Mahomes Says Daughter Sterling 'Insists' She and Brother Bronze 'Match Every Day'
Simon Cowell takes son to Chelsea Football Club
Simon Cowell Shares Rare Photos of Son Eric, 8, as They Meet Chelsea FC Soccer Stars: 'Best Time'