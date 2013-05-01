Amber Rose: Why I Ended Up Having a C-Section

"At that point, after I tried everything, I was like, 'I just want my baby, if I have to have a c-section, fine,'" she says. "But I told Wiz, 'If we go to the hospital and my baby turns around, I'm going back home!'"

Jason Merritt/Getty

Long before she became a mom, Amber Rose came across The Business of Being Born — and instantly knew home is where her heart was.

So when the model found out that she and fiancé Wiz Khalifa were expecting their first child, the couple revisited Ricki Lake‘s documentary and made plans to welcome their baby boy with a home birth.

“I first saw The Business of Being Born actually before I was even pregnant,” Rose, 29, said during a Tuesday appearance on The Ricki Lake Show.

“I was like, ‘If I ever get pregnant, that’s how I’m going to do it!’ Then when I got pregnant, I watched it again and then I made Wiz watch it.”

The film struck a chord with the future father as well and, much to his surprise, the rapper quickly jumped on board for the birth.

“I thought it was really interesting being that me and Amber had a baby on the way,” he says. “I felt like it was important, but I didn’t think that I was going to be into it as much as I was.”

“When I had Wiz watch it, he was just like, ‘You have to do this, we have to do this together,'” Rose says.

However, nearing the end of her pregnancy — and already equipped with a birthing pool, midwives and a doula — Rose’s best laid plans began to unravel when she discovered her baby was breech. “At 37 weeks one of the midwives said that that big lump right there on my top by my ribs was the baby’s head,” she says. “My ideal birth plan was just down the drain.”

Despite the complication, Rose wasn’t ready to give up on her dream delivery. “I tried mugwort, acupuncture and then my last resort was a [external cephalic] version, which is when you go to the hospital and they manually try to turn your baby,” she says.

“They push his head down and push his butt up … It hurt a lot. It was very painful. I cried.”

But the medical team’s efforts were futile and Rose eventually accepted the reality that she would have to undergo a c-section to deliver her baby boy.

“At that point, after I tried everything, I was like, ‘I just want my baby, if I have to have a c-section, fine,’ ” she says. “But I told Wiz, ‘If we go to the hospital and my baby turns around, I’m going back home!’ ”

Says Khalifa, “Of course it wasn’t … what we wanted to happen, but as mentally prepared as we were for the home birth, we had to get as prepared for the c-section.”

“When I went in I was terrified, shaking. I was so scared,” Rose says. “But then Wiz came in [and] he just talked to me the whole time.”

Moments later, the proud parents’ hard work paid off when their son Sebastian Taylor entered into the world. “All of a sudden we heard Sebastian cry and we both started crying. We were like, ‘Oh my gosh, our baby’s here!’ ” the new mom says.

Happy with her decision to put her son’s safety first, Rose admits she can’t help but look forward to a successful home birth for Sebastian’s future siblings.

“I feel like I made the right decision, but I knew right after having a c-section that [with] our next baby I definitely want to have my baby at home,” she says.

“Watching the documentary and seeing how the women pull the baby out and put the baby on their chest — that’s what I really, really wanted for me and Sebastian. That’s the part that I missed out on.”