The Doc's In! Watch Amber Riley Nail the New Doc McStuffins Theme Song

The doctor is in — now with a new theme song!

Glee alum Amber Riley recently lent her impressive pipes to the popular Disney Junior animated series Doc McStuffins, whose 4th season premieres Friday. And with the new season comes Riley’s inspirational new song, “Doc McStuffins: Toy Hospital.”

“My niece loves the show,” Riley, 30, tells PEOPLE exclusively.

The series follows 6-year-old Doc McStuffins, a little girl who has the ability to talk to and heal toys and stuffed animals. It has been praised for its representation of women of color, as well as imparting the importance of women in science-oriented careers to young girls.

The body-positive Riley shared a video and photos of herself in the recording studio, belting out the new theme.

The Dancing with the Stars season 17 champion adds that she loves the message behind the hit series, whose new season has Doc transported into an imaginary town whose residents are all toys, where her job is to serve as chief resident of the Toy Hospital.

“I think it has such a positive message for kids to dream big and use their imagination,” Riley says.