Leah was ready to support mom Amber Portwood during a difficult time.

In this week's episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, the 13-year-old is sat down by dad Gary Shirley as he explains a judge ruled that Portwood's 4-year-old son James Andrew could move to California with his father, Portwood's ex Andrew Glennon.

"Andrew's allowed to take James to California," Gary tells Leah. "I'm assuming that's what's going to happen."

"It's really unfair," Leah says. "My mom and James, they really do have a nice relationship. Like something I didn't have with her but it's unfair because all of her work that she's gone through to even be here now, is that all for nothing?"

"It's not all for nothing, but it can seem like that," Gary says, validating Leah's frustration with the situation.

"It'll feel like that too. It's gonna hit really hard and it's unfair," she continues. "It's completely unfair. That bond's going to be completely ripped, like no more of that."

Leah then shares that she'd reached out to Amber the week prior to show her support.

"That was nice of you to reach out," Gary says.

"I told her I loved her," she replies.

In July, an Indiana judge ruled that Amber's son could move to California with his dad after a difficult and ongoing custody battle between the Teen Mom star, 32, and Glennon, a rep for Portwood confirmed to PEOPLE.

"Amber's shocked by the judge's ruling," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "She loves her son more than anything and has always tried to be the best mother to him. She's not perfect, but this was a really dramatic thing to happen."

The insider added that Portwood was "contemplating what options she has to fight this," and felt frustrated after how far she's come.

"She's continuing to go to therapy to better herself and has done this consistently for three years straight," the source said.