Amber Heard Works Out While Holding 5-Month-Old Daughter Oonagh Paige: 'Multitasking Mama'

Amber Heard has her hands full.

On Saturday afternoon, the 35-year-old actress shared a set of photographs on Instagram, in which she can be seen exercising while also taking care of her 5-month-old baby daughter, Oonah Paige.

Wearing a black sports bra and a matching pair of leggings, the Aquaman star is pictured holding her infant in one hand as she carries a silver weight in the other.

"Multitasking mama," Heard captioned the post, adding a yellow arm-flexing emoji at the end of the caption.

Back in July, Heard announced the happy news that she became a mom when she posted a mother-daughter photo to introduce her then-12-week-old baby to her fans on Instagram.

"I'm so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way," Heard wrote in the caption of her post at the time, alluding to surrogacy as her path to parenthood.

"I hope we arrive at a point in which it's normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib," the actress continued. "A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone's business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this."

Concluding her announcement, Heard added: "My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She's the beginning of the rest of my life."

The baby girl's middle name appears to be in honor of Heard's late mom Paige Heard, who died last year. In an April 1, 2021, Instagram post, The Stand actress marked one year since her mom's death, telling her followers to "hug your mama extra tight."