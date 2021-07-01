Amber Heard Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Oonagh Paige: 'She's the Beginning of the Rest of My Life'

Amber Heard is a mom!

On Thursday, the actress, 35, announced the happy news on Instagram, posting a mother-daughter photo to introduce her now-12-week-old baby Oonagh Paige to her fans.

"I'm so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way," Heard wrote in the caption of her post, alluding to surrogacy as her path to parenthood.

"I hope we arrive at a point in which it's normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib. A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone's business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this," the Aquaman star said.

Concluding her announcement, Heard shared: "My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She's the beginning of the rest of my life."

Heard, who has been dating cinematographer Bianca Butti since early 2020, appears to have named the newborn after her late mother Paige, who died last May.

"I am heartbroken and devastated beyond belief at the loss of my mom, Paige Heard. She left us too early, clasping onto the memory of her beautiful, gentle soul. She will be missed from the very depths of our hearts forever," the star wrote on Instagram at the time. "Her unflinching, open heart made her the most beautiful woman I had ever known. It's hard to imagine and even more difficult to say but I feel truly lucky to have been her daughter and been given the gift of having the light she shone on everyone, fall on me for nearly 34 years."

Heard's baby news comes amid her ongoing legal battles with ex-husband Johnny Depp over her allegations of domestic violence.