New Mom Amber Heard Seemingly Honors Late Mother with Baby Daughter's Name

Amber Heard welcomed a baby girl this past April, one year after the death of her mom Paige Heard, whom the actress has said "lives in my soul and is carried in my heart"

Amber Heard seemingly found a way to pay tribute to her late mother in her first baby's moniker.

The Aquaman actress revealed on Instagram last week that she welcomed a baby girl on April 8, making her 3 months old this Thursday. Amber, 35, named her daughter Oonagh Paige, and the middle name appears to be in honor of her mother Paige Heard, whose death the star announced in May 2020.

In her baby announcement, Amber said she decided four years ago that she "wanted to have a child" and to "do it on my own terms." She concluded her sweet Instagram caption: "Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She's the beginning of the rest of my life."

Amber said she was "lucky" to have been her mother's daughter when she mourned Paige in an Instagram post last year.

"I am heartbroken and devastated beyond belief at the loss of my mom, Paige Heard. She left us too early, clasping onto the memory of her beautiful, gentle soul," wrote The Stand actress at the time. "She will be missed from the very depths of our hearts forever. Her unflinching, open heart made her the most beautiful woman I had ever known. It's hard to imagine and even more difficult to say but I feel truly lucky to have been her daughter and been given the gift of having the light she shone on everyone, fall on me for nearly 34 years."

"This has been an unbelievably painful time but in that, I am reminded of what survives us all, love. The kindness, support and generosity my sister Whit and I have received from friends and family has been utterly soul-saving," she added at the time.

In an April 1, 2021, Instagram post, Amber marked one year since her mom's death, telling her fans to "hug your mama extra tight."

Pre-Oscar parties Amber Heard | Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

"It's hard to imagine that it has been a year. The woman who made me - and made me who I am- left us far too early but is remembered every single day," she wrote. "She lives in my soul and is carried in my heart. She taught me everything i know about kindness and love and gave me my heart. I miss her everyday but I am lucky to have had her love for as long as I did. And for every day that I can't tell her that in person, I look up and thank her beautiful memory which shines on me and my sister Whit and binds our family together with her spirit."

She concluded that post, "We miss you, Paige."